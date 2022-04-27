Only 8% of Salvadorans were vaccinated against the flu; see who can take

Adherence to flu and measles vaccination campaigns is low in Salvador. The numbers are already starting to worry the Municipal Health Department, which asks the population to become aware and seek the immunizing agent.

According to the ministry, since the beginning of the flu campaign, which completes one month on May 4, only 71,000 people have sought out the posts to be vaccinated, which represents just under 8% of the target audience. The search for immunization against measles was offered to only seven thousand people, corresponding to almost 5% of the target audience.

In this first phase, which runs until next Monday (2), flu vaccination is offered exclusively to seniors aged 60 and over and health workers. The second phase, which takes place between the 3rd of May and the 3rd of June, will be aimed at children aged between six months and under 5 years (4 years, 11 months and 29 days), pregnant women, mothers, the permanently disabled, truck drivers, public transport workers, security forces, teachers and people with comorbidities.

The manager of the 5th Health Center Clementino Fraga, in Barris, Jamile Oliveira, asks the population to seek the posts. “Our greatest expectation is with the announcement of D-Day, to encourage vaccination against flu and measles,” she said.

The vaccine is offered in all 156 vaccine rooms set up in the municipality’s Primary Care health posts. The folder also performs home immunization (preferably for people who are bedridden or with limited mobility).

“In recent years, we have seen a drop in vaccination, which worries us a lot. For this reason, we are calling on all individuals who are part of the target audience of these campaigns to attend the posts, to ensure protection against these diseases. Vaccination is still the best form of prevention”, explained the coordinator of Immunization in Salvador, Doiane Lemos.

Expectation

In the second phase of influenza vaccination, the department aims to immunize at least 90% of the population eligible for the strategy. It is estimated that about 1.2 million people are part of the flu campaign’s target audience this year.

The strategy against measles will also be divided into two stages. The first runs until May 2 and is aimed at health workers (regardless of the vaccination status). Pregnant women are exempt from immunization.

From May 3 to June 3, it will be the turn of children from six months to under 5 years old (4 years, 11 months and 29 days), who must take an extra dose of the MMR vaccine, even though they have already taken it. the two doses of the immunizer. Only children who took the MMR, less than a month ago, should not take the vaccine again.

About 552,000 residents of the Bahian capital are eligible for the measles vaccination update. The campaign’s goal is to protect at least 95% of this audience.