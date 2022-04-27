Overwatch 2 Beta: see the minimum and recommended requirements to run the game on PC

Beta of the game will be available today for players from several countries, including Brazil

How Overwatch 2 PVP beta scheduled for this Tuesday, April 26, 2022, the minimum and recommended requirements system to run the game on the computer. It is also worth remembering that the version that starts today runs until May 17th.

The game’s beta will be available to players in North America, Europe, Latin America (including Brazil), Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia.

Information about the requirements was shared on the social network Reddit by a user named GXTnite, who shared an image revealing the information. According to the reported data, the Blizzard provided the minimum specifications necessary to achieve the average 30fpsas well as the recommended hardware to run the title at 60fps on medium settings.

So, check below what are the minimum and recommended requirements to run the Overwatch 2 PvP Beta on PC. Players can sign up to play the title on PC through this link.

Minimum Requirements (30fps average)

Operating System: Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10 64-bit (Latest Service Pack).

Processor: Intel Core i3 or AMD Phenom X3 8650.

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600 series, AMD Radeon HD 7000 series.

Memory: 6GB RAM.

Storage: 50 GB of available hard disk space.

Recommended Requirements (60fps average on medium settings)

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack).

Processor: Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 5.

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD R9 380.

Memory: 8GB RAM.

Storage: 50 GB of available hard disk space.

In addition to PC, Blizzard’s first-person shooter will be available on the following platforms: Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox one, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

Overwatch 2 gets a new gameplay trailer focused on Sojourn

The character will be able to be tested for the first time in the Beta scheduled for April 26



