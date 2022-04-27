Paul Krugman: Republicans’ Attack on Mickey is an Attack on Democracy

Disney has become the target of criticism and harsh measures from Republicans for having opposed legislation considered anti-LGBTQIA+.

247 – In an article in the New York Times, economist Paul Krugman, winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2008, criticized the Republican offensive against Disneyland.

The governor of Florida, Republican Ron DeSantis, the main name of the party in the 2024 elections, signed a law on the 22nd that dissolves Disneyland’s fiscal exceptionality. The company employs dozens of lobbyists to maintain status, working with both Republicans and Democrats.

The controversy exists because of the timing of the decision, which comes after the passage of the law called “Don’t Say Gay”, criticized by the LGBTQIA+ community, the White House and Disney.

The text provides, among other measures, that parents can sue schools or teachers who address issues of sexuality in schools.

In the article, Krugman pointed out that DeSantis’ decision will have negative effects on the state’s economy. Most notably, the Republican attacks on the company “reflect a sudden turn toward bigotry in a nation that seemed to be becoming increasingly tolerant; and the allegations against Disney are, in a word, insane.”

“Disney had nothing to say about this legislation as it was being enforced. But an entertainment company whose business depends in part on its public image cannot seem too out of step with prevailing social mores. And American society as a has become much more open about LGBTQ issues than it used to be: approval for same-sex marriage has increased from 27% in 1996 to 70% last year,” Krugman wrote.

“Not so long ago, using state power to impose financial penalties on corporations for expressing political views you don’t like would have been considered unacceptable. In fact, it may well be unconstitutional. But the attack on Disney went far beyond financial reprisal. : Suddenly Mickey Mouse is part of a vast conspiracy. Florida’s lieutenant governor took to Newsmax to accuse Disney of ‘indoctrinating’ and ‘sexualizing children’ with its ‘non-secret agenda’,” he wrote.

“If that sounds crazy – which it is – it’s also increasingly the Republican norm. I don’t think political reporting has caught up to how fully QAnonized the GOP has become,” he wrote.

