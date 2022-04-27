Pediatrician warns of “chaotic situation” in children’s health

An alert made by pediatrician Luiz Henrique Veloso about the risks of respiratory diseases in Apucarana has reverberated on social media in recent days. According to him, the severity of cases involving child patients at the moment is similar to that recorded with Covid-19 among adults during the height of the pandemic.

According to him, the increase in consultations and attendance has reached more than 200% in recent weeks. “We are facing in pediatrics the same chaotic situation experienced by adults at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. The increase in cases is very large, absurd even, and the severity of the patients is something that worries a lot”, he says. The problem is not exclusive to Apucarana and has been occurring throughout the country.

Last week, a two-year-old boy died after a flu-like illness developed into pneumonia. According to the doctor, the record of more delicate cases in the respiratory tract is discussed by doctors and has already been the subject of scientific studies. “The first point is that the children spent two years in home isolation because of the pandemic, with classes suspended. Thus, the immunity of children did not have to work. Now, with the return to school activities, without masks and with contact with colleagues, children are more susceptible to viruses. As immunity can no longer cope, flu-like conditions are rapidly evolving into pneumonia, for example,” he says.

Another point under debate by the medical profession is that many children have not been tested and the family may not know whether or not there was contamination with Covid-19. “We know that the coronavirus has made people more susceptible to new infections. The lung of those who contracted Covid-19 is more weakened, as well as guarantee it”, he explains. With lower immunity, other viruses attack more easily, generating more serious consequences.

According to him, they are known viruses that are circulating, but what draws attention is the rapid evolution, often to pneumonia. “Covid has opened a breach in the immune system of those who have contracted the disease,” he says.

According to him, the problem affects babies from 2 months to 12 years old. The doctor advises parents to isolate their children in case of flu symptoms and seek medical help if the fever does not subside within three days. Prolonged fever is something to worry about because it generates a situation of a lot of respiratory effort and worries in children who have bronchitis, rhinitis or other lung diseases”, he says.

Another problem pointed out is that many parents are taking time to seek medical help or giving up care when they find hospitals or public units crowded. “Patience is needed at this point and waiting for the service”, he says, adding that he is worried about the arrival of the cold. “It’s just the beginning of a very difficult period”, he analyzes.

VACCINATION

To try to protect children in the face of increasing respiratory problems, Apucarana City Hall will advance the flu vaccination. Mayor Junior of Femac and Secretary Emídio Bachiega talked about it this Tuesday afternoon (26) in a live broadcast on Facebook.

Doctor Luiz Carlos Busnardo, who works at the Children’s Center, also participated in the live and highlighted the municipality’s concern about the escalation of cases. According to him, the municipal network is behaving well with the increase in attendance, but it reinforces the alert for the problem, which also affects other cities in the state and in the country.

By Fernando Klein