Resort seeks employee to live in Punta Cana and explore Caribbean

Looking for a job and, who knows, a new address? The all-inclusive resort Club Med Punta Cana has opened a vacancy in search of a new member of its team eager for new experiences.

As the Sustainable Development Coordinator, the prospective employee must take care of all green initiatives not only at the resort in the Dominican Republic, but also in the rest of the Caribbean and North America.

In practice, this means that, in addition to living in one of the most paradisiacal settings on the globe for a year, the chosen one will also be responsible for traveling to other countries, such as Mexico, Canada, Martinique, Turks and Caicos Islands, Bahamas, among others. .

The coordinator’s main mission should be to design and implement positive environmental impact efforts in the local communities of the eight resorts on the continent, whether through leftover food management systems, partnerships with regional entities that protect native species and creation of green activities for guests. — as part of the release of sea turtles.

Image: Publicity/Club Med Punta Cana

The candidate must speak English, obligatorily; knowledge of Spanish and French will be considered differential. The selected will be entitled, in an unlimited way, to enjoy all the programming and benefits of the resorts in their spare time.

Among them are 25 water and land activities such as flying trapeze, sailing, kayaking; gourmet dining experiences, entertainment and opportunities to “establish life-changing friendships and cherished memories and create a lasting positive impact on the environment,” the company said.

To apply for the vacancy, it is necessary to send a resume and a cover letter through the Club Med website. The resort’s staff also advises that, to stand out, you can create a video of up to one minute explaining who you are and why you would be the ideal candidate for the position. It must be published on Instagram with the hashtag #ultimategreenjob.