Russia interrupts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria | World

Poland and Bulgaria were informed on Tuesday (26) by the Russian state company Gazprom that their supplies of Russian natural gas would be interrupted from Wednesday.

The two countries, like others in the European Union, refused to pay for natural gas in rubles, a demand by Moscow to stabilize and boost its currency in the face of sanctions from Western countries.

In addition, Poland has offered great support to Ukraine – it is the nation that has taken in the largest number of refugees from the war, serves as a transport route for weapons sent by Western countries to Ukraine and, this week, confirmed that it will send tanks to Kiev. .

1 of 1 Gazprom plant in the Sverdlovsk region, Russia — Photo: Disclosure Gazprom plant in the Sverdlovsk region, Russia — Photo: Disclosure

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki claimed that Moscow was trying to blackmail him, but assured that his country had prepared itself and diversified its energy sources. According to him, Polish gas storage facilities are 76% full. Polish Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said: “There will be no shortage of gas in Polish homes.”

Poland receives more than 45% of its gas from Russia through the Yamal pipeline, but its electricity generation depends more on burning coal than gas. Yamal transports Russian natural gas to Poland and Germany via Belarus.

Polish natural gas company PGNiG announced that Gazprom would stop making deliveries to Poland from this Wednesday. On Twitter, the company wrote: “The company monitors the situation and is prepared for various scenarios.”

Poland also imports gas through ports on the Baltic Sea and plans to start receiving gas from Norway later this year, following completion of a 900km gas pipeline – Warsaw expects Norway to be able to supply about half of the gas that the country needs. country needs.

Bulgarian PM goes to Kiev

Bulgaria, which was an ally of Moscow until the exchange of its government for a leader with a liberal profile, in December 2021, also reported having been informed of the interruption from Wednesday of the supply of Russian gas, which arrives in the country. through the TurkStream pipeline.

The Bulgarian government has stated that there will be no restrictions on gas consumption, despite the fact that 90% of the country’s gas supply today comes from Russia.

On Monday, Bulgarian lawmakers announced an agreement to fully replace Russian gas imports via a gas pipeline through Greece, starting this summer.