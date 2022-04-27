Russia says it destroyed large amount of weapons delivered to Ukraine by Western countries

The Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday (27) that it destroyed a “large amount” of weapons supplied to Ukraine by the United States and European countries, during a bombing in the southeast of the country.

“Hangars with large amounts of foreign weapons and ammunition, delivered to Ukrainian forces by the United States and European countries, were destroyed with high-precision Kalbir missiles, fired from the sea at the Zaporizhzhia aluminum plant, in southeastern Ukraine,” he said. the ministry in a statement.

The note does not report the type of weaponry destroyed in the attack.

The Russian army also claimed it had bombed 59 targets in Ukraine.

Of these, 50 housed troops and four were ammunition depots.

The announcement follows a meeting on Tuesday of representatives of nearly 40 countries in Germany, at the invitation of the United States, to discuss how to strengthen Ukraine’s defense.

The United States, the United Kingdom, France and the Czech Republic initially refused to provide attack weapons to Ukraine, but changed their minds.

The Ukrainian army acknowledged on Wednesday that Russian troops were advancing in the east of the country and had conquered several locations in the region of Kharkiv and the Donbass. The Russian Defense Ministry did not comment on the information.

