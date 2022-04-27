Russia warns of ‘real’ risk of World War III for Ukraine – International

Ukraine has increasingly received support from Western countries to fend off Russian offensive (photo: Playback/Twitter)

THE Russia issued a worldwide alert for the risk “real” of a Third World Warafter high-ranking American officials visited the Ukraine and ensured that it is possible to win the conflict with the “proper equipment”.

Faced with unprecedented sanctions against Moscow imposed by Western countries and growing military support for Ukraine, on Monday the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, warned that “the danger (of a world war) is serious, it is real, not can be underestimated”.

Lavrov also accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of “pretending” to negotiate. “He is a good actor, but if you look carefully and read carefully what he says, you will find thousands of contradictions,” he said.

“Goodwill has limits, but if it is not reciprocal, it does not contribute to the negotiation process. But we continue to maintain negotiations with the team sent by Zelensky”, continued Lavrov.

Since the beginning of the war, more than two months ago, Zelensky has incessantly asked the Western Allies to send heavier weapons to counter the theoretical military superiority of Russia.

And the requests seem to take effect. Several NATO countries have pledged in recent days to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons and equipment, despite protests from Moscow.

Visit by US officials

This growing support was evident with the visit to Kiev on Sunday of two senior US officials, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met for three hours with Zelensky.

“The first step to winning is believing you can win. And they believe they can win,” Austin told a group of journalists after the meeting. “They can win if they have the right equipment, the right support,” he added.

In an earlier speech, President Zelensky said that the Ukrainian victory was only a matter of time and that, “thanks to the courage” of the people, Ukraine “is a true symbol of the struggle for freedom”.

During the visit, Austin and Blinken announced that they would send $700 million in additional military aid, bringing the total US contribution from the United States to $3.4 billion.

“We want to see Russia weakened to the point where it can’t do the kind of thing it did in invading Russia,” Austin said after returning to Poland on Monday.

Adding to this support, the UK will send a “small amount” of Stormer armored anti-aircraft rocket launchers, the defense minister said.

The United States took advantage of the meeting with Zelensky to announce the progressive reopening of the American embassy in Kiev and the appointment of the current ambassador to Slovakia, Bridget Brink, as head of that mission, a post vacant since 2019.

Russia denounces border attacks

On the battlefield, now concentrated in eastern and southern Ukraine, fighting continued causing damage in Ukraine, which overshadowed Easter celebrations in this mostly Orthodox country.

At least five people died and 18 were injured by Russian bombing of railway facilities in the cities of Khmerynka and Koziatyn (Vinnytsia region, central west), according to the local prosecutor’s office.

For his part, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, on the border with Ukraine, accused Kiev of bombing a village, injuring two civilians and damaging two houses.

Russia has repeatedly accused Ukraine of attacking its territory, specifically two villages in Belgorod and a village in the Briansk region.

Russian authorities also reported a fire of undetermined origin at a fuel depot in Bryansk, which serves as a logistical base for their forces, and the shooting down of two drones in the Kursk region, also on the border with Ukraine.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air force hit 82 military targets, including four command posts and two oil depots. They also claim to have hit 27 targets with high-precision missiles.

For its part, the Ukrainian ministry claimed that Russia is attacking its partners’ infrastructure and military aid supply lines.

Fighting also continues in the Kharkov region (Ukraine’s second largest city, northeast), where daily shelling has forced civilians for weeks to sleep in underground shelters.

EU helps ICC

The conflict that began with the Russian invasion on February 24 has entered its third month with an indefinite toll of thousands of dead, more than five million exiles and millions more internally displaced by violence.

The bloodiest fighting took place in the port city of Mariupol (southeast), on the Sea of ​​Azov, almost entirely controlled by the Russians, although thousands of people resist in precarious conditions at the Azovstal power plant.

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of carrying out hostilities against the complex, despite Vladimir Putin’s order not to attack, and Russia guarantees that Kiev prevents its soldiers and civilians from leaving through authorized humanitarian corridors.

The city is central to Moscow’s plans to open a land bridge between the pro-Russian breakaway territories of Donbass and the Crimean peninsula, annexed since 2014.

The conflict also disrupted all diplomatic collaboration between Russia and Western countries. On Monday, Moscow announced the expulsion of 40 German diplomats in response to a similar action taken in early April by Berlin after the start of the Russian offensive.

In The Hague, the Prosecutor’s Office of the International Criminal Court announced that it will participate in the European Union’s investigation into possible international crimes committed in Ukraine.

In this context, the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, is visiting Turkey, a country that is trying to mediate the conflict, today, before heading to Moscow and then to Kiev on Tuesday.