Russian chancellor cites ‘real risk’ of world war: what is the chance of it happening? Understand | Ukraine and Russia

Troubled by Western countries’ donations of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, he said on Monday that the prospect of a nuclear world war was unacceptable to Russia, but that the risks had increased because NATO “engaged in a war with Russia ‘by proxy’ and is arming the ‘prosecutor’”.

War in Ukraine: What is the potential risk of using nuclear weapons?

Lavrov says 3rd war would be atomic and destructive, and Russia starts nuclear exercises

“The risks are quite considerable,” he said in an interview with Russian state TV.

“I don’t want this to be portrayed in an excessive proportion, but the danger is serious, real, not to be underestimated,” Lavrov said.

Sergei Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, in an image taken on February 18, 2022 — Photo: Maxim Shemetov / Pool / AFP

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Lavrov’s speech is a symptom that the Russian government feels it will be defeated in Ukraine. The veiled threat would be a last way to scare the world so that other countries do not support the Ukrainians.

US Armed Forces spokesman John Kirby said Lavrov’s words were not helpful. A nuclear war, the American said, cannot be won and must not be fought, and there is no reason for the conflict in Ukraine to reach that level.

What is the real chance of a nuclear war?

On April 14, CIA chief William Burns declared that the threat posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “potential use of tactical nuclear weapons” or “low power” in case of despair in the face of his army’s failures , should be taken seriously.

At that point, however, he said the Americans didn’t see any concrete signs such as displacement or military action that would raise concerns.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in March that the prospect of nuclear war had once again become a possibility.

Understand why Americans are not on alert over Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threat

According to an article in the New York Times, experts fear that a disagreement or a more severe provocation will cause one side to respond disproportionately and lose control.

The war in Ukraine raises that risk to the highest level the world has experienced since the Cuban missile crisis and, according to experts heard by the newspaper, even more dangerously.

“The chance of using nuclear weapons is very low, but not zero. It is real, and it can increase, these things can happen,” Ulrich Kühn, a strategist at the University of Hamburg, Germany, told the American newspaper.

Russia and the United States control 90% of the world’s nuclear arsenal: there are about 6,000 Russian nuclear weapons and 5,400 of the US.

“Today we basically have two types: strategic weapons, which can destroy a large metropolis, and tactical weapons, which are small arms. They have a great lethality, but the power of destruction is small. So, they would be used for very specific targets,” said physicist Marco Marzo, former director of the International Nuclear Energy Agency, in an interview with Fantástico in March.