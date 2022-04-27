Santos Health Secretary warns of low vaccine coverage against measles and flu and announces D-Day of vaccination | More health

The secretary of health of Santos, Adriano Catapreta, warned of the low rates of vaccination against measles and flu in the city, during a press conference this Tuesday (26) at the folder’s headquarters. According to him, vaccination coverage against diseases is below 18% and, therefore, far from the target of 95%. The municipal manager also announced for Saturday (30) a D-Day of vaccination that aims to reduce the percentage difference.
Catapreta explained that the measles immunization rate is in 12.1% and the flu affects only 17.5%. According to him, the percentages only take into account the public that can be immunized against the diseases.
“The situation is extremely worrying because vaccines are available, but people who can get vaccinated are not seeking to be vaccinated,” he laments.
The secretary points out that there are enough doses to improve the rates, but points out that the population must mobilize in favor of immunization.
The measles vaccine is intended for children aged 6 months to 4 years and 11 months, as well as health professionals. The flu is applied to the elderly over 60 years and health professionals.
As announced by the health secretary of Santos, the D-Day of vaccination in the city will take place next Saturday (30), from 9 am to 3 pm. The immunization posts will be announced during the week by Organs official bodies of the prefecture.
In the campaign, Catapreta points out that the flu vaccine will also be applied to children between 6 months and 4 years and 11 months, and not just to the elderly over 60 and health professionals.
D-day of vaccination will take place next Saturday (30) in Santos — Photo: Vanessa Rodrigues/Jornal A Tribuna