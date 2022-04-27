See all the benefits of escarole and have a healthier diet

São Paulo, April 26, 2022, by Gabriel Morais — Today, AgroNotícias brings the main escarole benefits so that you can enjoy them more and more. Thus, you will be able to bring great results from your home plantations, and have a healthy alternative to your diet and food.

According to João Mathias in an article for Globo, on September 18, 2014, escarole is an easy-to-plant and highly profitable vegetable from the chicory family. It comes from India and spread across Asia before arriving in Brazil with immigrants. It is not easy to recognize, as it is generally very similar to lettuce, differing more by texture than appearance. In this sense, today we will show you everything about the main escarole benefits.

So, read more: How to remove rust from snack plates: know exactly what to do to remove oxidation

Benefits of escarole for your health

As Fabiana Gonçalves points out in an article published on March 26, 2021 for Uol, the health benefits of escarole are numerous. This is especially due to its great adaptability to nutritious soils, where it develops from an early age full of good qualities. It accompanies the most diverse foods and dishes, appearing in the most varied recipes and salads. With that, today we are going to show you a dedicated list with the main benefits of escarole:

Escarole is good for controlling blood pressure, great for preventing vascular diseases because it is a vegetable. It also helps in calcium replacement, giving strength and stability to the skeleton in general. Finally, it is great for protein replacement after workouts and exercises.

So, also check out: 7 vegetables that can be planted in pots: discover the ideal ones for those who have little space

How do you know if it’s escarole?

Escarole is a specific variation of chicory, one of the most confused with lettuce, because it is really very similar. But, although very similar, each of the plants has its details. Escarole is usually darker at the tips and lighter on the stem of the plant, as well as having a more solid texture than lettuce.

Now you know the main escarole benefits for your health and quality of life. So don’t forget to share this knowledge with other people by sharing our article.

Also, read: Detox juice for weight loss: 3 tasty options to help you with the scale​