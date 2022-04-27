Singapore executes Malaysian with mental disorder

A Malaysian man with a mental disorder was executed on Wednesday in Singapore, his sister said, after a long legal battle and despite numerous international appeals against the sentence.















Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam was arrested in 2009 when he was 21 for carrying 43 grams of heroin into Singapore, which has one of the toughest drug laws in the world. A year later, he was sentenced to death.

The plan to execute it generated a wave of international condemnation, from the United Nations to the European Union and from British tycoon Richard Branson, of the Virgin group.

However, a decade of legal battles was ignored following the rejection of the appeals by Singapore courts and the presidential refusal to grant the defendant clemency.

“It is unbelievable that Singapore proceeded with the execution despite international calls to spare his life,” his sister Sarmila Dharmalingam in Malaysia, where the body will be repatriated, told AFP.

“We are extremely saddened by the execution of our brother and the family is in shock,” he added.

– “Breach of international law” –

Hundreds of people took part in two unusual demonstrations against execution in Singapore. There were also vigils and protests in Malaysia, where the king and prime minister joined in requests for clemency for the defendant.

Reprieve, an NGO that campaigns against the death penalty, said Nagaenthran was “the victim of a tragic miscarriage of justice”.

“Hanging a man with an intellectual disability, who is mentally ill (…), is unjustifiable and a blatant violation of international law,” said director Maya Foa.

The execution was delayed in November due to a last resort which argued that the execution of a person with a mental disability violated international law.

His defense claimed that he had an IQ of 69, a level recognized as a deficiency, and that he was pressured into committing the crime. Authorities, however, disputed that the man was aware of his actions.

His mother filed a last-minute desperate appeal on Tuesday, but it was quickly rejected by a judge.

In an interview with AFP on Tuesday, Richard Branson urged Singaporean President Halimah Yacob to reach a clemency deal for Nagaenthran, calling the death penalty “inhumane”.

After two years, Singapore last month hanged a drug dealer. Activist groups now fear a wave of executions of other death row inmates.

This territory, with a low crime rate, resists abolishing the death penalty, claiming that this punishment was what allowed it to become one of the safest places in Asia.