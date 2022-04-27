Solar Eclipse and Mercury Will Be Seen This Weekend

(credit: CLAUS BECH)


This weekend, two phenomena can be observed with the naked eye in the sky. On the 29th and 30th of April, Mercury will be in high visibility and there will still be a solar eclipse.

This Friday (29/4), Mercury’s visibility will be at its peak and can be seen with the naked eye, a rare moment. This is because the planet will be at its eastern elongation, that is, it will be at the farthest moment from the sun in its orbit. This occurs every 87 days, and this time it will be especially visible during sunset, on the horizon line.


On Saturday (30/4), the world will witness a partial solar eclipse, which will occur in the southernmost parts of the southern hemisphere and in the Pacific Ocean. The phenomenon will be best observed in Chile, but will be visible in Argentina and can be partially seen in southern Brazil.

Scientists show that the apex of the partial solar eclipse will occur around 17:41, Brasilia time. The closer to Argentina, the more likely the observation.

