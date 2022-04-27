Sony blocks God of War on NVIDIA GeForce Now on Xbox consoles

Raju Singh 2 days ago Technology Comments Off on Sony blocks God of War on NVIDIA GeForce Now on Xbox consoles 10 Views

The NVIDIA GeForce Now service has received very desirable titles for gamers who own an Xbox console, as the service is available through the console’s Microsoft Edge browser.

Some of the titles that immediately arouse the curiosity of any Xbox player are obviously those that are not available in their ecosystem, such as Death Stranding and now recently Sony’s AAA God of War.

But as you would expect, and as happened with Death Stranding in 2021 when it was added to NVIDIA GeForce Now, God of War is also blocked when accessing the service through Microsoft Edge on Xbox consoles.

Santa Monica Studio recently came to announce that God of War was now available to be played on NVIDIA’s service, but did not warn that it would be locked on Xbox’s Microsoft Edge.

Gamers reacted promptly to Santa Monica Studio’s announcement, thank you Pure Xbox, noting that the game is locked in the browser on Xbox consoles.

It would certainly be a great way for Xbox console owners to play the great PlayStation titles, but that should never happen.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Stray will arrive this winter on PS5 and PS4

Anyone who has a kitten at home must have thought: what goes on in the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved