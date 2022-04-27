Sputnik: terrorist attack in Transnistria was carried out by 3 people from Ukraine

Abhishek Pratap 3 days ago News Comments Off on Sputnik: terrorist attack in Transnistria was carried out by 3 people from Ukraine 10 Views

Authorities of the self-proclaimed republic will set up checkpoints in cities, President Vadim Krasnoselsky said.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

China accuses NATO of messing up Europe and causing conflicts in Asia | World

China’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday accused NATO of “messing up” Europe and provoking conflict in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved