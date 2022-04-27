Sputnik: terrorist attack in Transnistria was carried out by 3 people from Ukraine

Authorities of the self-proclaimed republic will set up checkpoints in cities, President Vadim Krasnoselsky said.

247 – On Tuesday, 26, explosions in Transnistria damaged antennas that relayed Russian radio stations.

According to sources heard by the Sputnik agency, the terrorist attack in the region was carried out by three people from Ukraine.

Furthermore, a local government source reported that Kiev is trying to involve Moldova in the conflict, and that this is evidenced by the firing of projectiles and the terrorist attacks.

“The terrorist attacks were carried out by three still unidentified people, who came […] from Ukraine near the village of Novovladimirovka, eight kilometers north of Tiraspol,” he said.

On Monday, 25, according to preliminary data from the Republic’s Ministry of Interior, the building of the Ministry of State Security in Tiraspol was hit twice by a portable anti-tank grenade launcher. The windows on the upper floors were broken.

“Checkpoints will be established at the entrance of the republic’s cities. Car transport and citizens will be selectively inspected during the day, while control measures at night will be applied to all people arriving in a populated area,” the statement said. Krasnoselsky’s advice, according to the TASS agency.

Members of the Transnistrian Security Council said on Tuesday that the level of danger had become critical in the republic and declared an intensified terror alert for 15 days.

