Study warns of superbug that can be easily transmitted from pigs to humans | Leouve Portal

A study presented on the 23rd at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases raises an alert for the possibility that superbugs are transmitted from pigs to humans, which increases the problem of resistance to antimicrobial drugs that already exists today.

Researchers at the University of Copenhagen and the Statens Serum Institut in Denmark analyzed samples of the superbug Clostridioides difficile at 14 pig farms in the country. They found the sharing between pigs and humans of several genes that indicate antibiotic resistance, which indicates that transmission from animals to humans is possible.

C. difficile is a type of bacteria that affects the human intestine and can cause severe diarrhea and even death. Currently, only three available antibiotics are able to eliminate it. “C. difficile is the most common cause of antibiotic-associated colitis and is typically hospital-acquired, but community-acquired cases are increasing. C. difficile-induced diarrhea occurs in up to 8% of hospitalized patients, accounting for 20% to 30% of hospital-acquired diarrhea,” describes the MSD Manual of Diagnosis and Treatment.

In 2017, in the United States, about 224,000 people were infected by this bacterium, of which 12,800 died. It is considered one of the biggest threats to antibiotic resistance.

“Our discovery of multiple, shared resistance genes indicates that C. difficile is a reservoir of antimicrobial resistance genes that can be exchanged between animals and humans. This alarming finding suggests that antibiotic resistance may spread more widely than previously thought and confirms links in the chain of resistance that leads from farm animals to humans.” .

Antibiotic resistance is directly associated with its overuse in medicine and also in the production of animal protein. “This study provides further evidence on the evolutionary pressure related to the use of antimicrobials in livestock, which selects for dangerously resistant human pathogens. This highlights the importance of adopting a more comprehensive approach to the management of C. difficile infection, in order to consider all possible routes of spread”, concludes the researcher.

Source: People’s Mail