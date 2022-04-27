Tabuleiro do Norte has a health post aimed at truck drivers

The city of Tabuleiro do Norte, about 210 km away from Fortaleza, opened an Integrated Health Center for Truck Drivers. The innovative action honors the more than 1,500 truck drivers in the municipality, known as the “land of truck drivers”. The health unit will provide preventive care to drivers taking care of problems such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, poor diet, stress, depression, use of stimulants and psychotropic drugs.

According to Charles Campelo, the City’s health secretary, the Center’s importance lies in the attention directed to welcoming a class that does not have the time needed to wait for health care.

According to him, this idea makes it possible to expand access to places where medical services do not reach. The project mapped the health of these truck drivers and identified a series of problems that are addressed within the unit.

Relationship of truck drivers with Tabuleiro do Norte

According to Ticiana Pinheiro, coordinator of the Center, part of the region’s development is due to the more than 500 trucks and more than 1,500 truck drivers that travel the country’s highways and live in Tabuleiro do Norte.

“Tabuleiro is known as the city of truck drivers and, to meet this demand, mechanical workshops, tire repair shops, parts houses and other services directly linked to this class have emerged”, he highlights.

Charles Campelo explains how the idea was born and how the whole process took place so that the health unit finally got off the ground. The project conceived by him should represent Ceará in the National Exhibition of SUS.

“The idea came up in conversation with Mayor Rildson Vasconcelos about 10 months ago. We were designing, month by month, a place just for them, and that could cover all these vulnerabilities. The truck driver does not go where he has lines, because it takes time. It was easy to identify the demand because I’m a nurse, I’ve traveled on the road by truck and I know what everyday life is like,” he says.

From this need, a flow of professionals was established, forming a chain of attention focused on truck drivers. A municipal law was also created for the project to be a lasting policy, not restricted to the current management.

National Exhibition Brazil Here’s SUS

The successful experience was selected among 182 other actions by Ceará municipalities to represent Ceará in the National Exhibition Aqui tem SUS, which takes place annually. The Council of Municipal Health Departments (Cosems) chose 20 projects that were presented at the Mostra Cearense and, then, 10 among the 20 were approved by the regional body to go to the National Exhibition.

Tabuleiro do Norte integrates this group with the Integrated Truck Driver Health Center,

and now it can be chosen as one of the three best experiences in the health area in Brazil.

Services offered by the project

According to the Municipality of Tabuleiro do Norte, the Integrated Health Center offers assistance with a doctor, nurse, nursing technician, psychologist, dentist, nutritionist and physiotherapist. The place should also perform laboratory tests, RX, electrocardiogram, spirometry. According to Ticiana Pinheiro, the professionals were trained with a view to looking at these drivers and their everyday problems.

“We take a close look at their vulnerabilities and how we can provide a better quality of life. Therefore, we used the Framingham scale that assesses cardiovascular risk, as many of them suffered a myocardial infarction while traveling and this assessment is important to prevent”, he details.

Engagement of truck drivers and their families

As soon as it was inaugurated, the Integrated Center carried out mobilization actions in the environments of truck drivers. The objective was to present the work that was being proposed. Thus, according to the coordinator of the unit, in the first days there was a large number of adhesions to the services and understanding of the importance of health care.

To encourage truck drivers to go to the health center, activities were also carried out with their wives. The idea was to show measures that make the profession less strenuous.

“Monthly lectures are held with them in different areas, either with the nutritionist explaining the importance of food, since they are the ones who do the shopping for their husbands on their travels. Or with the psychologist, because they are the emotional pillars of these truck drivers. We realized that after this bond created with the wives, the number of appointments and the demand for the Center has been increasing every day”, says Ticiana.

Working as a truck driver since 1994, the president of the Association of Truck Drivers of Tabuleiro do Norte (Acatan), Ciro Lima Gadelha, emphasizes the importance of creating the Health Integration Center aimed at his class.

“He came to meet our needs, bring improvements to our health and life. Help prevent diseases that we often don’t even know we have. The agility in attendance and referrals make it easier for us to go to appointments and exams. Medical prevention provides us with physical and mental health to face our daily lives,” he reported.

In about 90 consultations at the health center, it was found that almost 30% of drivers had high blood pressure and none of these 90 truck drivers had gone to a health unit to assess their physical condition. Among the problems identified are; cardiovascular risk, with the presence of obesity, sedentary lifestyle, stress, depression, poor diet, use of stimulants.

