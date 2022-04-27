the horrors of the chinese lockdown

Fences were erected in several districts of China’s largest city to close off streets and entrances to apartment complexes where cases were reported.| Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

At the end of March, Chinese authorities imposed a lockdown in Shanghai, the country’s largest city, with about 25 million inhabitants, due to an outbreak of Covid-19 cases, and the absurd measures adopted during the confinement have been denounced in the media. social networks: infected children separated from their parents, dogs killed by public servants on the streets, food thrown away while the population starves…

Since last week, another authoritarian action has been taken against the population of Shanghai: fences were erected in several districts to close off streets and entrances to apartment complexes where cases were registered, turning parts of the city into veritable cages for human beings. One of the affected areas is the city’s financial district, Pudong.

The fences are about two meters high and have only a small opening for the passage of servers who work in prevention during the pandemic. All people living within what have been called “closed areas” are banned from leaving, even if they don’t have Covid-19.

“This is very disrespectful to people’s rights, to use metal barriers to hold them as if they were pets,” said a user on the social network Weibo. Videos posted online show angry Shanghai residents trying to tear down fences.

Photos: EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

According to information from the Daily Mail, the neighborhoods of the largest Chinese city are being divided into three categories, based on the risk of transmission, and the system of “closed areas” would be adopted in areas that face the strictest controls.

A Shanghai resident, who asked not to be named, told the BBC by phone that a chain had been placed at the main gate of the apartment complex where he has lived for three weeks, allegedly after a neighbor tested positive for the new coronavirus. Last Thursday (21), a fence was put up without any notice.

“No one told us the reason for this installation. Nobody can leave. I feel helpless. There’s no way to know when the lockdown will end,” he said. “If your area is fenced off, what if a fire breaks out? I don’t think anyone in their right mind can close people’s homes.”

China preaches a Covid-zero model when outbreaks of the disease are recorded, with severe lockdowns being imposed on neighborhoods and even entire cities.

In Shanghai, despite the violence of the actions imposed by the authorities, infections and deaths from Covid-19 accumulate. The city has already recorded more than 500,000 cases and 190 deaths in this outbreak, 52 of them just on Monday (25).

The Beijing prefecture has determined that about 75% of the population of the Chinese capital take three tests for Covid-19 by the end of the week, after registering several cases of the disease in recent days, and there are already fears that a lockdown will be implemented in the city. similar to Shanghai.