The race for ‘minerals of the future’ that could jeopardize national security | Economy

At 5:42 am on March 8, the price of nickel began to rise so fast that there was panic on the London Metal Exchange. In just 18 minutes, the price had soared to over $100,000 a ton, an unprecedented leap that brought metal operations to a halt.

Before breaking that record, the value of the metal had already increased by 250% in the previous 24 hours. The episode marked the first major metals crisis since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine rocked global markets.

The incredible increase, linked to sanctions imposed by the West on Russia and speculative moves in futures contracts, made it clear that metals such as nickel – which will play an important role in the transition to a less polluting economy – have become essential in a world that no longer depends on only from fossil fuels.

Russia, one of the great exporters of gas and oil, has demonstrated that due to the dependence of many countries on its exports, especially the European ones, fuels are yet another weapon in the Ukraine war.

“Building a future of clean US-produced energy will help protect our national security,” US President Joe Biden said on March 31.

“We need to end our long-term dependence on China and other countries for inputs that drive the future,” the president said after announcing that he would invoke the Defense Production Act to support local production and processing of minerals used in manufacturing. of electric batteries and storage of renewable energy.

Among them, highlighted the White House, are lithium, nickel, graphite, manganese and cobalt.

Russia’s energy weapons

But there are many more than that. According to its own needs, each country prioritizes different minerals to better compete for market share in the energy transition to a more electrified economy.

Experts warn that nations that remain anchored in oil, gas and coal exports risk becoming less and less competitive. Just look at the case of Russia, whose economic power resides mainly in fossil fuels: the country is the second largest producer of gas in the world and the third largest producer of oil.

However, in the race for metals that will play a crucial role in the economy of the future, Russia has its advantages: it is the world’s second largest exporter of cobalt, second for platinum and third for nickel.

Although Russia has cards to play in this new scenario, what is certain, according to experts, is that the extraction of superminerals is highly concentrated in other countries. The vast majority of the world’s cobalt comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo; nickel, from Indonesia; lithium, from Australia; copper, from Chile; and rare earths from China.

Experts say there are at least 17 minerals critical to the world’s energy transition and that countries with the capacity to extract or process them have the greatest advantage. Of the 17, the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that the most crucial are lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper, graphite and rare earths.

Who dominates the production of these minerals?

In 2040, demand for these minerals will increase rapidly, says Tae-Yoon Kim, an analyst at the International Energy Agency (IEA) and lead author of the report “The Role of Critical Minerals in the Transition to Clean Energy.”

To estimate which nations can benefit most from the energy transition, the expert distinguishes between countries that are leaders in mineral extraction and those that are leaders in processing.

Although extraction is divided among several nations, there is a single country that dominates the processing of all these minerals: China.

“It is difficult to know which countries will benefit most from the energy transition because it will depend on where they are located in the supply chain,” Tae-Yoon Kim tells BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish-language news service.

What is clear is that we are at a crucial moment. While oil marked the history of the 20th century, the minerals of the energy transition can mark the history of the 21st century. In this sense, says the expert, these “are the minerals of the future”.

It is not at all strange then that in the midst of war, and with the appetite for minerals predicted for the next two decades, the US and Europe have turned on the engines of the energy transition to reduce their current and future dependence on countries such as China and Russia.

The worst headache is for European countries, which now face a big problem, because 40% of the gas they consume comes from Russia.

“Europe is funding Putin’s whims,” ​​Ángel Saz-Carranza, director of the Esade Center for Global Economy and Geopolitics (EsadeGeo) in Spain, told BBC News Mundo.

The four most coveted

Although metals are necessary for electric batteries, they are also fundamental for the storage of different types of energy, for industrial activity and for a more electrified economy where new actors – state and private – will see great wealth emerge.

“If supply does not meet an increase in demand for these metals, prices will soar,” Lukas Boer, a researcher at the German Institute for Economic Research, told BBC News Mundo.

An essential factor is that mining projects to extract these metals can take more than a decade (on average 16 years) to come into operation and, therefore, the scarcity is expected to be even greater in the next decade, explains Boer, who, together with Andrea Pescatori and Martin Stuermer, published the research “The metals of the energy transition” at the end of last year.

In addition to rare earths, the study points out, the four most coveted metals will be nickel, cobalt, lithium and copper, whose prices could reach historic records for long periods, a trend that breaks with the usual cycles of ups and downs in international markets.

The total production value of these metals could increase more than fourfold between 2021 and 2040, in a scenario of net zero emissions by the middle of this century. So much so that the producers of these four metals can generate revenues similar to those of the oil sector in the next 20 years, argues Boer, depending on how an international context currently full of uncertainties evolves.

“These metals could be the new oil,” says Boer. “China has become the biggest player investing in other countries, such as cobalt production in Congo.”

In the new scenario of war and the West’s need to reduce its energy dependence, there are countries that can supply part of the demand needed to accelerate the transition.

Kwasi Ampofo, head of metals and mining at research center BloombergNEF, argues that China is in a very good position to benefit from the change.

“China could be the biggest winner if it decides to direct Russia’s metal production through its refineries and then sell it to other countries,” he told BBC News Mundo.

Other countries have been moving pieces on the board. In the case of nickel, Indonesia has been expanding its production capacity over the past two years and may continue to increase to cover Russia’s deficit.

In fact, nickel is the metal most sensitive to any interruption in supply in Russia, a country that generates around 9% of global production.

“Any interruption through sanctions or production reduction will have a significant impact on price,” argues Ampofo, especially as demand for nickel for electric batteries will increase significantly this year. On the other hand, if there are interruptions in production of platinum group metals, South African producers can fill the gap with additional supply, he says.

In the battle to control the production of the metals of the future, there are spaces where China has stepped on the accelerator: while more than two-thirds of all world production is in Congo, Chinese companies own or finance most of the country’s biggest mines.