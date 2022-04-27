Tired of Twitter? Here’s how to disable Musk’s social media account

Even with all the hype around the purchase of Twitter by businessman Elon Musk, there are those who are “back on the ground” about the new policy of the social network. Although nothing has been announced so far, being restricted to something that will value freedom of expression, there are those who are already interested in leaving the microblog. If you have that intention, this tutorial will help you through the process. Check out!

See how to deactivate the Twitter account

1. The first step for you to deactivate your Twitter account is to open the social network, whether on your computer or smartphone.

2. Next, access the more button on the left side of the screen, as you see in the image below.

3. Then, enter the Settings and Privacy button.

4. The next step is to access the button deactivate your acoount or deactivate your account.

5. Then just click on Deactivate your account. It is important to inform you that this process lasts 30 days and the account will only be deactivated if you do not log in once during this period. Time is a way for the social network to try to win back the user. For the decision to be effective, it is necessary to enter the password and click on deactivate again, leaving once and for all.

