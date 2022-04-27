Donald Trump (Photo: Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Trump’s chief of staff acted to invalidate US elections, TV says

Mark Meadows handed over his cell phone to the US House of Representatives, which investigates the Capitol Hill raid

This information was revealed on Tuesday (26) by CNN International

More than 2,300 text messages from the cell phone of Mark Meadows, chief of staff to former US President Donald Trump, reveal that Republican supporters and politicians worked behind the scenes to try to overturn the US election results – Democrat Joe Biden won the lawsuit. The information was revealed this Tuesday (26) by CNN International.

According to the US broadcaster, Meadows handed over his cell phone to the committee of the US House of Representatives, which investigates the Capitol invasion, on January 6 of last year. Trump supporters have invaded the country’s legislative center to protest the Republican’s defeat at the polls.

The messages reveal that Meadows was at the center of conspiracy theories that baselessly claimed that the election had been stolen. Furthermore, records show that he played a key role in attempts to prevent Biden’s victory from being certified.

CNN revealed that the documents include messages from Trump family members, White House and election campaign officials, GOP leaders, organizers of the January 6 rally and Fox hosts.

According to US TV, the messages show that Trump’s allies were planning exits so that the then American president would not be held responsible for the Capitol attack.

The text messages obtained by CNN International began on Election Day, November 3, 2020. Former Trump Administration Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. wrote to Meadows in the following days. November 4th and 5th with ideas to overturn the election results.

Also according to CNN International, on November 7, shortly before the announcement of Biden’s victory, Perry texted Meadows again: “We have the data-driven program that can clearly show where the fraud was committed.”