Ubisoft shuts down online services for over 90 old games

Decision affects games in the Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry and Just Dance series, among others

Ubisoft revealed this Tuesday (26) that turned off the online services of more than 90 games that belong to its old catalog. In addition to preventing multiplayer features from being used, the decision also affects the activation of codes related to unlockable content, such as items and maps.

While most titles belong to discontinued platforms like Playstation 3, Xbox 360, Wii and Wii Umany are still available in their versions for PRAÇA. The list includes hit games like assassins creed 2 (PC/Mac/iOS/OnLive), Far cry and far cry 2 (both on PC) and the chapters of Just Dance released between 2014 and 2018.

In addition to shutting down online gaming systems, the Ubisoft will also shut down some of its apps. An example of this is the Watch Dogs Companionwhich allowed Android and iOS players to participate in the game’s multiplayer by acting as agents chasing console and PC players.

Offline features continue to work

Ubisoft stated that offline features of games affected by the change will continue to work, as long as they already existed before the change. According to the company, games that have some compatibility with the Ubisoft Connect software will stop computing player statswho will no longer be able to obtain the rewards offered by the system.

According to the company, while rewards can still be redeemed within the software, they will no longer be able to be transferred and activated within the associated games. Additionally, unlockable content that has not been redeemed can no longer be activated — and they will completely stop working on the PCalthough they can still be accessed on consoles with saves made before the change.

To top it off, any units that could still be unlocked in Ubisoft Connect (by unlocking achievements, for example) can no longer be obtained. The full list of affected titles was released on Ubisoft’s official website, which separated them in alphabetical order, listing the platforms that were affected by the decision.

