Unimed starts to offer consultation by video call

Faced with the growth in demand from patients with suspected dengue, the unit decided to put the idea into practice

Unimed Santa Bárbara d’Oeste e Americana offers, starting this Tuesday (26), adult and pediatric online service. It is a teleconsultation service with quick and practical access, via computer or cell phone, available 24 hours a day.

In a note, Unimed said that the idea had been studied for a few months and, given the growing demand for patients with suspected dengue, the unit decided to put it into practice.

If necessary, the general practitioner can request tests, prescribe medication, all online. And, if necessary, will guide patients to seek urgent and emergency hospital care.

Another advantage, according to the health unit, is that there will be no co-payment charge for the use of the service, which will be carried out through Conexa Saúde, a platform specialized in telemedicine.

To access the online emergency service, the beneficiary of Unimed Santa Bárbara d’Oeste, Americana and Nova Odessa must register on the Conexa platform (initially click on “first access”).

Access will be through the CPF and a password – therefore, it will not be necessary to present the Unimed card.