US and allies to step up military aid to Ukraine against Russia | World

The United States is ready to “move mountains” for Ukraine to win the war against Russia, the Pentagon head said on Tuesday during a meeting with ministers of allied countries in Germany. On the same day, the UN Secretary-General called for the creation of humanitarian corridors for Ukrainian civilians in Moscow.

“Ukraine clearly believes it can win, as does everyone else here,” said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the opening of this meeting at the US base in Ramstein that aims to accelerate the supply of military equipment that Ukraine claims to repel the invasion initiated by Russia on February 24.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left), meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday (24) in Kiev — Photo: Department US Defense / via AP Photo

“We’re going to keep moving mountains to fulfill” Ukraine’s desires, Austin said.

In addition, the head of the Pentagon said, at the end of the meeting, that these meetings will be held monthly, with the aim of assessing Ukraine’s defense needs.

Last Sunday, he visited Kiev with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

After refusing to supply attack weapons to Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, France and the Czech Republic changed their position.

Even Germany intends to send in “Gepard” type tanks, specialized in air defense, said a source in the Berlin government.

In the longer term, “we want to see Russia weakened to the point where it can’t do things like invade Ukraine,” Austin said Monday.

Guterres visits Moscow, calls for ceasefire

On a diplomatic level, negotiations between Russia and Ukraine appear more stagnant than ever.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres visited Moscow on Tuesday, his first trip to the Russian capital since the conflict erupted.

“I proposed the creation of a contact group that brings together Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations to explore possibilities for opening humanitarian corridors,” Guterres said at a press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“It is urgent” to create these corridors for the removal of civilians that are “really safe and effective”, he added.

Lavrov, in turn, assured that Russia is “willing to cooperate with our UN colleagues to alleviate the suffering of the civilian population”.

In addition, Guterres said the UN is “willing to fully mobilize its human and logistical resources to help save lives in Mariupol”, the southeastern port city devastated by bombing since early March.

Later, during the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Guterres, Guterres said that he still believed in the possibility of a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

“Although the military operation [russa na Ucrânia] developing, we continue to have hope in the ability to reach agreements through diplomatic channels. We’re negotiating, we don’t reject [negociar]”, Putin told Guterres.

Earlier, in a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Putin noted that “the Kiev authorities must assume their political responsibility and, guided by humanitarian principles, urge [os combatentes] to hand over the weapons”, according to the Kremlin.

Russians advance in southern and eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian forces have managed to contain the Russian offensive against the capital, Kiev, but Moscow troops are slowly advancing in the south of the country and in the Donbass, in eastern Ukraine, an area partially controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014.

Russian forces continue to bomb the large Azovstal steelworks complex, where the last Ukrainian fighters are entrenched, Donetsk region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Facebook.

According to Kiev, about 100,000 civilians are stranded in Mariupol.

About 13 million Ukrainians displaced

The conflict has already forced nearly 13 million Ukrainians to flee their homes, including more than five million who have fled the country, according to the UN.

On Tuesday, the organization said the number of people fleeing the country could reach 8.3 million later this year and doubled its request for emergency humanitarian aid for Ukraine to $2.25 billion.

The city of Kiev, meanwhile, began on Tuesday the demolition of a Soviet-era monument that represented the friendship between Russia and Ukraine.

On the Donbass front, the situation is complicated for Ukrainian troops.

“On the moral level, the situation is complicated. Not everything is rosy,” Iryna Rybakova, press officer for the Ukrainian 93rd brigade, told AFP.

Several cities like Izyum and Kreminna have fallen in the past two weeks and the Russian army continues to gain ground as the Ukrainians scramble to limit this advance.

In both the Donbass and the south, “the enemy is bombing positions of our troops along the entire front line with mortars, artillery and multiple rocket launchers,” the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said today.

In the Luhansk region, the city of Popasna remains under attack. Three dead were recently found there among the rubble of a residential building, regional governor Serhiy Haidai said on Tuesday. And in Donetsk, at least two civilians died and six were wounded in several municipalities, said the governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

In the south, two Russian missiles fell this morning in the city of Zaporizhzhia, leaving at least one dead and one wounded, the regional administration said.

The city, where many civilians who fled from Mariupol and Donbass have taken refuge, is now preparing for an attack by Russian forces from the coast, according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

Concern in Moldova

The threat that the conflict could expand persists, particularly in Moldova, on Ukraine’s southern border.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu convened her national security council after several explosions in the pro-Russian breakaway region of Transnistria.

“We urge our fellow citizens to remain calm”, declared the president, denouncing an “attempt to increase tensions”.

“Russia wants to destabilize the Transnistria region,” tweeted, in turn, the adviser to the Ukrainian presidency, Mykhailo Podolyiak.