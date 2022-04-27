War spread fears worry global leaders

The world is on alert as the war escalates in Eastern Europe. The recent attacks against Moldova have raised the level of tension in the region. The United States and European countries are preparing to face new contours of the conflict.

In a meeting coordinated by the US on Tuesday (26/4), more than 40 nations discussed defense and support strategies for Ukraine, in a scenario of prolonged war and with the possibility of expansion.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called the meeting a “significant move”.

Germany will authorize the delivery of anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine, as announced by German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht.

In an evident change from Berlin’s cautious policy on military support for Kiev, Lambrecht said the government had agreed to sign off on handing over Gepard anti-aircraft weapons systems.

angry russia

Russia has shown irritation with the latest moves against the country. The Kremlin has threatened the UK with a “proportionate response” if the British continue to support Ukraine in attacks on Russian territory.

“The Russian Armed Forces are on standby 24 hours a day to launch retaliatory strikes with high-precision long-range weapons,” the Russian government warned in a statement.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos The troubled relationship between Russia and Ukraine, which sparked armed conflict, has the world on alert for a possible major war.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images ***photo-statue-lenin-soviet-union-russia The confusion, however, does not come from today. In addition to the dispute for economic and geopolitical influence, a historical context that relates to the 19th century may explain the conflict. Agustavop/ Getty Images ***drawing-map-russia-eurasia-conflict Ukraine’s strategic location, between Russia and the eastern part of Europe, has served as a security zone for the former USSR for years. For this reason, the Russians consider it essential to maintain influence over the neighboring country, to avoid advances from possible adversaries in that place.pawel.gaul/Getty Images ***photo-flag-ukraine-on-monument This is because the large Ukrainian territory prevents successful military attacks against the Russian capital. A Ukraine allied with Russia leaves possible enemies coming from Europe more than 1,500 km from Moscow. An opposing Ukraine, however, narrows the gap to just over 600 kmGetty Images ***photo-Russian-President-Vladimir-Putin-Speech-Chinese Flag Sensing Ukraine’s interest in joining NATO, which is led by the United States, and being part of the European Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to attack the country if the Ukrainians did not give up on the idea.André Borges/Esp. metropolises ***kremlin-government-russian-red-square-moscow-russia-at-night One of Putin’s demands, therefore, is for the West to ensure that Ukraine does not join the US-led organization. For Russians, NATO’s presence and support for Ukrainians constitute threats to the country’s security.Poca/Getty Images ***photo-russia-flag-sky-shining Russia began military training with ally Belarus, which borders Ukraine, and invaded Ukrainian territory on February 24.Kutay Tanir/Getty Images ***sky-military-aircraft-fog-trail On the other hand, NATO, made up of 30 countries, reinforced its presence in Eastern Europe and placed military installations on alert. NATO/Disclosure ***photo-Russian-President-Vladimir-Putin-Front-Speaking Despite gaining the spotlight in recent weeks, the new chapter of the standoff between the two nations was restarted at the end of 2021, when Putin deployed 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine. The two countries, which were once part of the Soviet Union, have an old dispute over territory.AFP ***photo-kremlin-government-russian-red-square-moscow-russia-people In addition, for the Ukrainian government, the conflict is a kind of continuation of the Russian invasion of the Crimean peninsula, which took place in 2014 and caused more than 10,000 deaths. At the time, Moscow took advantage of a political crisis in the neighboring country and the strong presence of Russians in the region to incorporate it into its territory.Elena Aleksandrovna Ermakova/ Getty Images ***photo-blue-red-square-snow-soldier-kremlin-russian-government-moscow Since then, Ukrainians have accused the Russians of using hybrid warfare tactics to constantly destabilize the country and fund separatist groups that undermine state sovereignty.Will & Deni McIntyre/Getty Images ***russia-ukraine-conflict The conflict, which began on February 24, is already impacting the entire world economically. In Western Europe, for example, countries fear the interruption of natural gas supply, which is essential for many of them.Vostok / Getty Images ***russia-ukraine-conflict Although Brazil does not have such relevant economic ties with the two nations, it could be affected by the likely spike in oil prices. Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis 0

This Tuesday, Russia decided to stop the supply of natural gas to Poland. After the news, Polish authorities ruled out the possibility of a shortage of the product.

On the diplomatic front, Russia expelled three Swedish diplomats in response to Stockholm’s expulsion of Russian officials and the donation of weapons to Kiev.

The secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, mocked and said that what unites Ukraine is “the fear of animals of the nationalist battalions”. The statement was reproduced by the Russian news agency RAI.

The war

Russia and Ukraine are facing a clash over the possible Ukrainian accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), a military entity led by the United States.

In practice, Moscow sees this possibility as a threat to its security. Under this claim, he invaded the country led by Zelensky on February 24.

Tensions in Eastern Europe rose again after at least three Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory.

The escalation of violence is also influenced by the sinking of the military ship Moskva, the largest Russian warship in the Dead Sea. Ukraine claimed the attack.

In addition, recent attacks on Moldova are scaring global leaders, who fear the conflict will spiral out of control.

