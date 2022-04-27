What are the benefits of jambo? Natural source of vitamins, see how to consume this fruit- Photo: Pexels

São Paulo, April 26, by Camila Adário- Jambo is not a well-known fruit in southeastern and southern Brazil. In fact, easily found in the northern region of the country, few know that jambo is not originally Brazilian, but Asian. And although the name is generally associated with the red jambo, which is the best known, other species are found in the national territory. Therefore, today, AgroNotícias will show you the benefits of jambo to health.

Jambo is a fruit that belongs to the same family as jabuticaba, guava, pitanga and even eucalyptus. Be that as it may, the benefits of jambo, which are many, are shared no matter what it is. So, check out what these benefits are and how to consume this fruit.

benefits of jambo

According to an article published by Globo’s G1 website in July 2017, jambo helps to improve memory, in addition to fighting conditions linked to the development of chronic diseases, such as obesity and type 2 diabetes. consumption of jambo brings benefits to the health of the organism as a whole.

It is a source of vitamins and minerals

The first advantage of consuming jambo is that it combines the powers of vitamins and minerals. In the first case, it is rich in vitamin A, which helps in strengthening bones and teeth and improves skin health. In this way, there is the prevention of cardiovascular diseases, in addition to improving the functioning of the nervous system, developing the muscles and giving more energy to the body.

It is rich in antioxidants

Jambo is a source of vitamin C, which is a powerful antioxidant. In general, it fights free radicals, which are toxic molecules that prevent the body from functioning properly. In addition, antioxidants improve the immune system, allowing it to function better against invading agents. It is no wonder that in many places it is common to prepare jambo jam and consume its contents when the person is sick.

Has antimicrobial activity

The fruit is widely used in Sub-Saharan Africa to treat infectious diseases. The aqueous extracts of the bark of the jambo have already been tested in the laboratory and have proven to be effective against some microorganisms.

Prevents constipation and is a diuretic

This fruit is widely used to prevent problems related to the digestive and urinary systems. First of all, it is rich in fiber, which allows the proper functioning of the intestine and prevents both constipation and diarrhea. In addition, it is an excellent diuretic, being especially indicated for those who suffer from fluid retention.

Jambo Juice

Discover the list of essential ingredients for juice preparation:

Method of preparation:

After washing the fruits and removing all their seeds, cut them and add them with skin and everything in the blender. Add water and sugar (or honey if you prefer). One idea is to sweeten it after it's ready so you don't miss the measure of the sweet.

