What is known about the case of the activist who died after setting himself on fire?

The act took place in front of the United States Supreme Court last Friday, 22

On the afternoon of last Friday, the 22nd, the date on which Earth Day was celebrated, a man who lived in the US state of Colorado set himself on fire in front of the US Supreme Court.

The incident happened around 6:30 pm. In this ocasion, Wynn Alan Bruce, 50 years old, was promptly treated by a medical team and was even taken by helicopter to a hospital. However, one day after the fateful episode, Bruce could not resist the injuries and ended up dying. But what motivated him to do so?

Who was Wynn Alan Bruce?

A resident of Boulder, Colorado, Wynn Alan Bruce50, studied photography at Denver Metropolitan State University, according to a BBC report. Bruce ran a portrait photography studio.

Activist Wynn Alan Bruce/Credit: Disclosure/Personal Archive

Wynn he was also a Buddhist and practiced Shambhala Buddhism, according to The Daily Beast. What’s more, he was also a staunch climate activist and his Facebook page contained several posts about the environment and his religion.

The reasons for the act

On social media, several people who knew him point out that the act was not done by chance. Bruce set himself on fire in protest. At least that’s what it says Kritee Kankoa climate specialist who works for the Environmental Defense Fund.

This man was my friend. He meditated with our sangha [comunidade budista]. This act is not suicide. This is a deeply courageous act of compassion to bring attention to the climate crisis,” she said on Twitter.

This guy was my friend. He meditated with our sangha. This act is not suicide. This is a deeply fearless act of compassion to bring attention to the climate crisis. We are piecing together info but he had been planning it for atleast one year. #wynnbruce I am so moved. https://t.co/bHoRaLK6Fr — Dr. K. Kritee (@KriteeKanko) April 24, 2022

Kanko also pointed out that he is seeking more information about the act, but assured that “he had been planning this for at least a year”.

In an interview with The New York Times, however, kritee clarified her tweet saying she wasn’t entirely sure of the intentions of Bruce, but that “people are being driven to extremes of climate sadness and despair”. She further stated that she did not want “young people to start thinking about self-immolation”.

Signs of an extreme act?

As already mentioned, social media Wynn contained several publications on Buddhism and the environment. In one of the most recent, from January of this year, he shared a photo of the monk Thich Nhat Hanh.

As reported by The New York Times, Nhat Hanh sent a letter to Martin Luther King Jr. in 1965, paying tribute to Buddhist monks who were burned alive as a form of protest against the Vietnam War. The Daily Beast adds that, in the missive, the monk declared that “to be burned by fire is to prove that what you are saying is of the utmost importance”.

The monk Thích Quảng Ðức, ​​who set himself on fire in protest / Credit: Disclosure / Malcolm Browne

Another attention-grabbing post, as echoed by EuroWeekly, was made in October 2020, when Bruce shared a video lesson that focused on the science of climate change.

Publication made by Bruce on social networks / Credit: Disclosure / Social Networks

In April 2021, he edited the publication with the numbering 4-1-1, as well as including a fire emoticon. In early April of this year, he edited the comment again to add the date “22/04/2022”.

self-immolation

While no suicide notes or manifestos were located following Bruce’s death, close friends claimed he was protesting inaction regarding the climate crisis.

If this is confirmed, however, the self-immolation of an environmental activist had already won the news in April 2018, as recalled by CNN. In this ocasion, David Buckelwho was a lawyer, doused himself with fuel and set himself on fire in Prospect Park in Brooklyn, New York.

The suicide note: My name is David Buckel and I just killed myself by fire as a protest suicide… I apologize to you for the mess. My early death by fossil fuel reflects what we are doing to ourselves… I hope it is an honorable death that might serve others.” pic.twitter.com/PdJYMCbcrM — J Compton (@ArtistJCompton) April 15, 2018

Buckel left a string with his identification nearby, along with a shopping cart carrying a plastic bag normally used to transport dirt, which was labeled “for the police”, which contained his business card, a copy of his suicide note, and a note in which he apologized “for the mess”.

Most humans on the planet now breathe unhealthy air from fossil fuels, and many die prematurely as a result. [disso] — my early death from fossil fuel reflects what we are doing to ourselves,” he wrote in a note.

Although in Buddhism the ascetic practice of self-immolation is extremely rare, CNN points out, in addition to the monks who protested against the Vietnam War, more than 100 Tibetans have already burned themselves, since 2009, as a form of protest against Chinese rule in the region.

important decision

An important point to understand the act of Wynn concerns the place where the incident took place: the United States Supreme Court. That’s because, as CNN itself defined, the body will have to decide “what could be one of the most important cases for the climate crisis and clean air in decades”.

In the end, Republican attorneys general and the coal companies have filed a petition for the highest court to strip the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of its authority to regulate planet-warming gas emissions from power plants.

In this way, as the climate crisis advances in the world and its impacts are increasing, both scientists and climate activists have intensified their efforts to draw attention to these changes, starting from episodes that have already become common, such as the blocking of traffic or protests. against large institutions, even more extremist acts, as may have been the case with Wynn Alan Bruce.