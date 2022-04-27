Women with gigantomastia will be entitled to reduction surgery by SUS

The Legislative Chamber of the Federal District (CLDF) approved, this Tuesday (26), a bill that guarantees women with breast macromastia or bilateral gigantomastia to undergo reduction surgery. Authored by deputy Eduardo Pedrosa (União Brasil), it is now going to be sanctioned by Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MBD).

According to the proposal, surgeries will be offered to women in cases of excessively large breasts in which the patient shows signs and symptoms of suffering. A medical report must be issued by an orthopedist or neurologist.

From there, care and surgeries must be offered by the public hospital network, through the competent body in the health area or through an agreement with the Unified Health System (SUS). Postoperative medications must also be provided by the GDF.

The problem can cause pain in the shoulders, rashes around the breasts and deep marks in the skin of the bra strap. These changes can be irreversible, if this excess weight is not treated in time, as they can change the anatomy of the spine, causing disc hernias and deviations in the spine.

