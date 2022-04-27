World is ‘increasingly blind’ to Covid-19 transmission, says WHO

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), The Director of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, urges that surveillance be maintained on infections with the coronavirus, which virus is spreading with a drop in the number of tests., he made an appeal on Tuesday. on Monday (26) for countries to maintain surveillance on infections with the new coronavirus, saying the world is “blind” to how the virus is spreading, due to the drop in testing numbers.

“While many countries scale back testing, the WHO is receiving less and less information about transmissions and sequencing,” the organization’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a news conference at the headquarters of the member agency of the United Nations (UN) in Geneva, Switzerland.

“This makes us increasingly blind to patterns of transmission and evolution,” he added.

Bill Rodriguez, executive director of Find, a global advocacy group working with the WHO to expand access to testing, said “testing rates have plummeted.”

“We have an unprecedented ability to know what is happening. And today, as testing is the first casualty of the global decision to let our guard down, we are becoming blind to what is happening with the virus,” Rodríguez said.

