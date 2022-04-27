You may be eating too little protein; these are the main symptoms

The human body needs several nutrients to keep in full and healthy functioning. One of these substances is protein, responsible for repairing and building actions. Protein is a macronutrient and is classified as one of the main components of the body’s cells. However, its intake is not always satisfactory and reaches essential levels.

It could be that you are not getting enough protein to stay healthy. Understand the symptoms and signs of a lack of protein in the body. Including. Know that it is possible to replace meat as the main source of the nutrient. However, this is not as simple a task as many people would like.

What can lack of protein in the body cause?

Adequate protein intake is one of the first concerns of people who decide to adopt a vegetarian or vegan diet. Meat is the main source of the macronutrient, which is very difficult to metabolize when it comes from vegetables.

Know that there are even vegetarian foods that can contain a rich amount of protein. However, you need to ingest some other nutrients together to ensure good absorption. Optimal levels of protein for the body range from 1.2g per kg bodyweight to 1.5g per kg bodyweight.

Signs that your protein is low

Some of the main symptoms that indicate a lack of protein in the body are:

Bone weakness, which can lead to bone disease and facilitate injuries;

Weak and brittle hair, increasing hair loss;

Weak nails, breaking more easily;

Tiredness and chronic fatigue, as the person has less energy;

Fragile health, with more episodes of colds and flu over time.

Remember that protein is primarily responsible for building and regenerating muscle. Therefore, it is highly recommended to seek nutritional support if your goal is to adhere to a meat-free diet.