11 thousand employees of the Capital and their dependents are without health insurance

The City Hall of Florianópolis, through the Municipal Administration Department, informed, this Wednesday (27), that it decided to terminate the contract with the Happymed agreement, “due to the dissatisfaction of most employees with the services provided”. According to information from the municipality, there are 11,000 beneficiaries among servants and dependents who no longer have the health plan.

In recent weeks, also according to the city hall of the Capital, the municipality has been notifying the operator on account of cancellations of consultations and exams and has not received a satisfactory response. At the moment, the process is judicialized and the City Hall intends to call the second place in the bidding.

Happymed was contacted by the SCC SBT team, but did not respond until the publication of this article. In a statement to providers, the company said that the contract was discontinued due to “operational infeasibility”. He also said that the company will make all financial arrangements with the providers, who will be contacted as soon as possible to define the payments.

Check out the details about Happymed in the SCC Meio-Dia report

