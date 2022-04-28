After 119 days, Secretary of Health confirms less than 100 cases of covid-19

posted on 04/27/2022 19:21



Bulletin counts two deaths, between February 13 and April 6, as a result of the infection – (credit: Joe Raedle/AFP)

The Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF) recorded 98 positive cases for covid-19 this Wednesday (27/4). According to information from the Epidemiological Bulletin – released only on weekdays -, the last time the DF had less than 100 occurrences was on December 28, 2021, where 93 people tested positive.

Thus, the total number of people infected in the federal capital reached 696,194. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the secretariat accounts that more than 620 thousand are residents of the DF, 36 thousand from Goiás, 9 thousand from other states and 30 thousand are under investigation.

In addition, the folder document notified two deaths due to covid-19. The two victims were female and died between February 13 and April 6. In all, 11,649 citizens did not resist and died in the country’s capital since the beginning of the pandemic. Of these, 1,013 resided in another state.

The moving average of infections is at 185, which is a 50% drop from 14 days ago. The moving average of deaths is at 3.6 – this represents a drop of 16% compared to the calculation of 14 days ago.

transmission rate

The transmission rate of the new coronavirus according to the official document of the folder is 0.82. In this way, the number confirms that a group of 100 people can infect another 82.

When the transmission rate is below 1, it demonstrates that the pandemic is under control, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).