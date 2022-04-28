Alexa on sale: Amazon smart speakers up to 37% off

You Smart Speakers with Alexa nothing new here. The device, which through voice command assists in the routine and control of other smart devices, is always high among our readers.

But if you haven’t had the opportunity to buy a smart speaker, the opportunity to buy it at a discount has arrived! The models Echo Dotfrom Amazon, are up to 37% off on the site!

Among the models on offer you will find the Echo Dot 3, the most popular model of the brand, Echo Dot 4, the most current version of the line, and the Echo Dot 4 with watch.

Choose the model you want and take advantage of this limited-time offer:

Echo Dot 3rd Generation

38% Off Amazon’s hit Smart Speaker with built-in Alexa. By voice command, control the music, activate other smart products, ask questions, listen to the news, create alarms and much more. BRL 349.00

Echo Dot 4th Generation

29% Off Meet the Echo Dot (4th Generation): our most successful Alexa smart speaker even better. The new front-facing audio design (1 speaker 1.6″) ensures more bass and full sound. BRL 399.00

Echo Dot 4th Gen with Watch

24% Off New generation of Amazon smart speaker, this fourth generation model with clock in spherical shape, offering better and clearer audio for you to talk to Alexa. BRL 499.00

