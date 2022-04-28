Another 262 classified in the Health Selective are summoned

Delivery location is the room of the General Coordination of Work Management and Health Education, at Sesau’s headquarters

The State Department of Health (Sesau) summoned more 262 classified in the selective area. Candidates called to work in the interior of Roraima have this Wednesday (27) and Thursday (28), from 8 am to 5 pm, to deliver the required documentation.

The place of delivery is the room of the General Coordination of Management of Work and Education in Health (CGTES), which is located at the headquarters of Sesau (Rua Madrid, 180, Aeroporto district), in Boa Vista.

The ordinance with the name of those approved in the selection reserve register and the required documents can be accessed here. In the list, there are people called to the positions of social worker, health service assistant (pharmacy attendant and stretcher-bearer), biochemist, nurse, pharmacist, physiotherapist, speech therapist, psychologist, laboratory technician, nursing technician and radiology technician.

“Candidates cannot forget to bring the necessary documents to the CGTES room. We reinforce that they do not miss the deadline”, reinforced the CGTES technical advisor, Claudimar Rita Costa.

Call in the South of the State

Claudimar also pointed out that two CGTES employees will attend on Friday (29) to those approved who chose to link their names to units in the south of the state. The place of delivery of the documents will be the Regional Hospital Sul Governador Ottomar de Sousa Pinto, in Rorainópolis.

“We are sending two employees to be in Rorainópolis, this Friday, to assist the people of Rorainópolis and São João do Baliza, so that they are not harmed due to logistics”, concluded Claudimar.