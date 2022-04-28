Anvisa asks for the collection of chocolates manufactured by Kinder – Notícias

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) officially requested the recall of Kinder chocolates manufactured in Europe, after the Italian giant Ferrero itself recognized that sweets that are part of the batches contaminated with salmonella arrived in Brazil. According to the company, the importation, – which concerns the Schoko-bons product -, would have been carried out by third parties, with no link with Ferrero.

The agency’s resolution that determines the recall of products is published in the Official Gazette this Thursday (28), and also guides the ban on the marketing, distribution and use of food, all manufactured in Belgium.

The chocolates from the factory in Belgium were the subject of an international alert reporting an outbreak of Salmonella typhimurium. So far, according to the WHO (World Health Organization), 151 cases of contamination related to chocolate have been reported in at least 11 countries.



“If you have purchased this product, please do not use it and contact Customer Service on 0800 701 6595 and email [email protected] for an exchange or refund. All other Kinder products distributed by Ferrero do Brasil are safe for consumption and are not affected by this collection,” the company said in a statement.

As a preventive measure, Anvisa recommends that consumers who own or intend to purchase Kinder brand chocolates, check the product manufacturer’s data on the label.



Check the product list:

Kinder Surprise Maxi 100g

Kinder Surprise 1 X 20g

Kinder Surprise 1 X 20g 60g

Kinder Surprise 4 x 20 g (80 g)

Kinder Schokobons white and/or cocoa 46g 125g AND 200g

Kinder Schokobons 300g

Kinder Mix Plush 133 g

Kinder Mix Advent Calendar 127g

Kinder Mix Eggs Hazelnut 100g

Kinder Mini Eggs Mix 250g

Kinder Happy Moments 162g





The problem was identified at a factory in the Belgian city of Arlon, which produces about 7% of all Kinder products that were distributed to more than 60 countries, including Europe, the United States, Argentina, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Mexico.

The contamination focus was a stage of buttermilk processing in an outlet filter of two raw material tanks. The place was disinfected at the end of last year, but tested positive for Salmonella again in January of this year.

On April 8, authorities in Belgium ordered the indefinite closure of the Arlon plant. In a statement, Ferrero apologized for “sincere apologies” for the cases of contamination.



The type detected at the factory was the Salmonella typhimuriumwhich usually causes vomiting, cramps, diarrhea and fever above 39°C, which can cause bacteremia, a condition that lasts for more than a week, with headache, malaise and chills, but without diarrhea.

In some cases, especially in children, the elderly, pregnant women, or people with compromised immune systems, this infection can be lethal. Treatment is supportive, such as intravenous fluids and antipyretic and pain relievers, as well as antibiotics.