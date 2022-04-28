Apple launches initiative where customers fix their own iPhone | Cell

Apple announced this Wednesday (27) that the program that encourages consumers to fix their own iPhones is available in the United States. Unveiled last year, the service covers the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone SE 2022 cell phone models. initiatives of right to repair, which are booming around the world. The program should arrive in Europe in 2022. Apple informed the TechTudo that there is no forecast of launching it in Brazil.

The company plans to offer its customers repair manuals and more than 200 specific parts and tools in the online self-service store.

iPhone 13 is one of the devices included in the initial list — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

The standard kit with manual and tools costs US$49, about R$245 in direct conversion and tax-free. Customers will still need to buy the parts that fix the various problems a smartphone can have over time.

There is a free plan that allows the temporary transfer of equipment for a week. After this period, everything must be returned to Apple.

The trend is that the number of iPhone generations covered by Self Service Repair grow over time. In addition, new repair kits will also be designed for the Mac with the manufacturer’s own chips by the end of the year.

Self Service Repair Page — Photo: Reproduction

Before ordering repair parts, consumers must consult the online manual to find out everything you will need. Then, they must order the specific parts in an online self-service store.

Apple itself admits that this type of service is not for everyone, and that most customers should still seek professional service. The company has its own units in Shopping Morumbi (São Paulo) and Village Mall (Rio de Janeiro), in addition to having a robust network of authorized dealers.

Apple rival Samsung launched a similar self-repair program in early April as part of the right to repair movement. Unlike Apple, it will not supply the kits directly, but rather through a partnership with the iFixit store. .

with information from apple and MacRumors

