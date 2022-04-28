BH population breathes relieved without masks, but doctors ask for attention – Gerais

Despite the release of masks in closed spaces, use inside the buses is still valid. (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press – 4/27/22)

During more than two years of the pandemic, masks were essential equipment in the effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and also a symbol of the presence of COVID-19 in everyday life. The announcement that they are no longer mandatory in closed places in Belo Horizonte as of this Thursday (4/28) was received by the population with relief – a sign that the most critical moment was, once and for all, left behind. Despite the advance, experts have reservations about the release and urge caution.

With the pandemic numbers under control, many residents of the capital were eagerly awaiting the announcement that masks would be released more widely. This is the case of 17-year-old student Ester Souza, who sees it as a sign that the disease is under control. “It will be a relief, after two years in which a lot has happened, because the disease came out of nowhere and made everyone afraid. Now, we are lighter, calmer and vaccinated”, she says.

The experts’ analysis of the release, however, is reticent. For the doctor and president of the Minas Gerais Society of Infectious Diseases, Estvo Urbano, taking off the mask, at this moment, is an understandable decision, although it requires care.

“It is very important to keep a mask on public transport and in hospitals. [nos rostos dos] higher risk groups [como] elderly and pregnant women. The ideal, perhaps, is to keep the masks. very cyclical: countries that removed it quickly had a rebound”, says the specialist, who was part of the committee set up by the city hall to monitor the progress of the infection in the capital.

In Belo Horizonte, the release of masks in closed environments is linked to the advancement of childhood vaccination. Newly sworn in, Mayor Fuad Noman (PSD) and Secretary of Health, Cludia Navarro, appealed to parents to speed up immunization. Yesterday’s data showed that only 35.9% of young people between 5 and 11 years old received the second injection – among those over 12 years old, the booster was applied in 65.4%. Although she recognizes that the city has not yet reached the “ideal level” of vaccination coverage, Cludia guarantees that considerable progress has been made.

“On March 17, 13.3% of the children had taken their second dose,” he recalled during a press conference, compared to almost 36% today. “One of the reasons is exactly this attempt to make parents and guardians aware of the child’s vaccination”.

In the view of Una Tupinambs, an infectious disease specialist and professor at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), the need to expand immunization is one of the gaps that need to be filled.

“We still have the population with the third dose below the ideal and we are going through autumn-winter. We have to take into account what happens in Europe, Asia and the USA, where cases are increasing”, he points out. Although she doesn’t believe in a vertiginous rise in numbers, as seen at the beginning of 2021, Una asks for redoubled attention. “We have to be careful, because there is an increase in cases around the world.”

Una says she would wait a little longer to decide on the removal of the masks. Despite this, he considers the decision to maintain the use of the device to circulate in hospitals and embark on public transport a positive one.

In Rio de Janeiro, face shields in places were released last month. as showed the State of Minesthe decision followed an immunization campaign in schools.

For Cludia Helena, 45, store manager in BH, the city hall’s decision came at the right time. “The pandemic rates are already very low and the expectation was to be able to remove the mask. The vaccine also helped a lot. It was at the right time”.

understand the exceptions

Although they are already making plans to smile in establishments, commercial buildings, bank lines and other closed environments, people from Belo Horizonte know that, in certain places, they need to be alert. Citizens heard by the report guarantee that they will continue to have their faces covered in healthcare facilities and during bus journeys.

“We’ll use it as long as we need it. The bus is a closed place with a large number of people getting in and out. Sometimes, inside the bus, passengers are ignoring the mask. Companies have to put up the signs”, he asks.

Cludia Helena believes that the use of masks by all those who visit the hospitals will be essential to also prevent the spread of other viruses, such as the flu.

“The mask is not going to be a scary thing to see someone else wearing,” he points out.

Una Tupinambs, in turn, defends the extension of the restriction to other private spaces. “In supermarkets, drugstores and grocery stores, because they are closed, it would be interesting for us to keep using masks”, she exemplifies.

The departure terminals for trips located in Belo Horizonte will follow different guidelines. While the bus station will adapt to municipal flexibility and allow the circulation of “unmasked” people, at BH International Airport, it is only possible to walk uncovered through the lobby. In the boarding areas and during flights, the use of a mask remains mandatory.

Cludia Helena guarantees that she will continue to wear a mask on public transport (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press – 4/27/22)

Can establishments request the use of masks?

Starting tomorrow, with the issuance of the decree releasing the masks, a question may take shape: do establishments have the prerogative to ask customers to cover their faces, under penalty of asking them to leave the environment? Marcelo Mantuano, a lawyer specializing in business law, says yes, because commercial spaces may have their own rules, which are not always laws.

“There is no law that obliges people to wear shirts, but there are places that prevent people without shirts from entering, for example”, he explains. “What could not be the opposite: releasing the masks when they were mandatory by the municipal law”, he amends.

Read more about COVID-19

Check out other relevant information about the pandemic caused by the Sars-CoV-2 virus in Brazil and in the world. Texts, infographics and videos talk about symptoms, prevent, search and vaccination.