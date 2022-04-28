Bloodborne and Resident Evil Village are cheaper this week | Games

Finally, the Steam platform brings discounts on PC games, especially Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice at half price. THE TechTudo brings, in the following lines, the main offers of the week for you to stay on top of promotions.
Resident Evil Village is one of the discounted games of the week — Photo: Disclosure / Capcom
This week, It Takes Two, which won Game of the Year at the The Game Awards 2021, is 61% off. The offer will only be valid until the 4th of May. The Unmissable Offers section also features inviting prices until May 15th, including hits like The Last of Us 2 and DOOM Eternal.
The Last of Us 2 reached the milestone in the gaming industry with more than 300 awards for “Best Game of the Year” — Photo: Disclosure / Playstation
Check out the PlayStation Store highlights below:
- Resident Evil Village: Deluxe Version – R$ 179.40;
- Bloodborne: Complete Edition – BRL 87.25;
- Guilty Gear Strive – R$ 194.93;
- It Takes Two – BRL 77.57;
- The Last of Us 2 – R$ 99.75;
- DOOM Eternal – BRL 99.75;
- Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition – BRL 87.45;
- Shadow of the Colossus – R$ 64.67;
- Samurai Shodown – BRL 104.96;
- Secret of Mana – R$ 92.45.
Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes are heavily discounted this week for anyone looking to revisit Capcom classics from a new perspective. Also worth noting is special offers on titles like Dead By Daylight, Watch Dogs: Legion, and the Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm game collection.
Far Cry 6 brings a great action adventure and an excellent villain played by actor Giancarlo Esposito — Photo: Reproduction / Ubisoft
In addition to the games already mentioned, it is also worth mentioning the following offers on the Microsoft store:
- Red Dead Redemption – BRL 29.68;
- FIFA 22 – BRL 89.70;
- Far Cry 6 – BRL 139.97;
- Resident Evil 2 Remake – R$ 63.60;
- Resident Evil 3 Remake – R$ 77.60;
- Dead By Daylight – BRL 39.50;
- Watch Dogs: Legion Deluxe Edition – R$ 78.11;
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy – R$ 62.50;
- Rainbow Six Extraction: Deluxe Edition – R$119.97;
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition – R$87.60.
Those who prefer to play on PC also have access to many offers on Valve’s platform for a limited time, including Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, which brings Naughty Dog classics in a modern guise, and Monster Hunter: World. This week, there are also exclusive discounts on Skater XL and Road 96.
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice added stealth elements and combat more focused on counterattacks — Photo: Playback/PlayStation Blog
Steam promotions also include:
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – R$ 99.95;
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – R$ 75.00;
- Monster Hunter World – R$ 34.99;
- Skater XL – R$ 60.39;
- Road 96 – BRL 34.97;
- Resident Evil Village – BRL 89.99;
- DayZ – BRL 71.99;
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – R$19.99;
- Cyberpunk 2077 – BRL 99.95;
- Mafia Trilogy – R$ 139.95.
with information from PlayStation, Xbox and Steam