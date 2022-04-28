China detects first human case of bird flu – News

China confirmed the first known human case of H3N8 avian flubut officials said the risk of person-to-person transmission is small.

The H3N8 strain has been in circulation since 2002 after being detected in American waterfowl. It has already infected horses, dogs and seals, but there was no record of the variant in humans.

China’s National Health Commission (CNS) reported that a 4-year-old boy living in central Henan province was diagnosed for the strain after being hospitalized with fever and other symptoms.





The patient’s family raises chickens at home and lives in an area with wild ducks, the CNS said in a statement.

The child was directly infected by the birds and there is no determination that the strain has the ability to infect humans, according to the commission.

Tests on people who had contact with the child did not detect “anomalies”, the authorities added.

The CNS said the boy’s case was a “unique transmission between species and the risk of large-scale transmission is small”.





The commission, however, advised citizens to stay away from dead or sick birds and to seek immediate treatment in case of fever or respiratory symptoms.

Avian influenza occurs particularly in wild and domestic birds, but cases of human-to-human transmission are extremely rare.

The H5N1 and H7N9 strains of avian influenza detected, respectively, in 1979 and 2013 were responsible for the majority of human disease cases from avian influenza, according to the US Centers for Disease Control.

In 2012, the H3N8 strain was found to be responsible for the death of more than 160 seals off the northeast coast of the United States, after causing pneumonia in the animals.



