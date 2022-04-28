Covid: No child or teenager died from the vaccine, says Saúde – 04/28/2022

Ten months after the start of vaccination against covid-19 in the age group below 18 years in Brazil, no child or adolescent died as a result of an adverse effect of the vaccine. The data appears in a special epidemiological bulletin from the Ministry of Health, which investigated 38 deaths reported by states and municipalities and ruled out that they were caused by the vaccine.

The vaccination of adolescents was approved on June 11, 2021 by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), which released the Pfizer vaccine for the age group from 12 to 17 years. The vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old was only released in December last year.

According to the document, released on Tuesday (26), from the start of vaccination until March 12, the ministry received notification of 3,463 cases of adverse events in the age group below 18 years. Of these, 419 (or 12.1% of the total) were severe and 38 resulted in death, according to the classification of municipal and state epidemiological surveillance.

The analysis of cases was based on the e-SUS Notifica information system, where there is a module for municipal and state epidemiological surveillance to report cases of adverse events. Based on this information, all cases of death are investigated to prove or rule out that the vaccine is linked to the cause of death.

According to the investigation, the average age of deaths reported by surveillance was 13 years and had the same proportion between the sexes. The time interval between vaccination and the onset of the adverse event is, on average, 30 days.

One of the revelations of the document is that some of the reported deaths were not even within the possible interval between the application of the dose and the death. “Four events occurred more than 30 days after vaccination, showing an inconsistent temporal relationship according to the adverse event classification”, he points out.

Of the total adverse event reports made to the ministry, 38 (or 1.1%) ended in death, with 36 cases related to the Pfizer vaccine and two to CoronaVac.

After investigating the cases, the 38 reported deaths were evaluated and classified as:

Coinciding or inconsistent reactions: 23;

Unclassifiable due to need for information: 13;

Conflicting data regarding causality: 2.

To date, there is no record of an adverse event with a death outcome in the age group from five to under 18 years of age with a confirmed causal relationship with the vaccines used.

Special Bulletin of the Ministry of Health

proven effects

For specialists heard by the column, the result shows how vaccination in this age group is safe and gives great effectiveness.

“The bulletin confirms the safety profile demonstrated in phase 3 studies and which allowed the licensing of the vaccine in the public of children and adolescents. Therefore, vaccinating remains the best form of prevention for this public, without a doubt”, says pediatrician Melissa Palmieri, director of SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations) in São Paulo.

“We already expected this result. [da Pfizer]; and in the case of CoronaVac it is an inactivated virus vaccine, like others used for many decades and not reactogenic”, evaluates Mônica Levi, director of SBIm. The released dose of the Pfizer vaccine is only 1/3 of the vaccine for adults and adolescents. .

We want to protect children and adolescents safely, and it has been proven – here and in the world – that an adverse event is extremely rare. These data show, for those who were afraid or afraid to take their child, that it’s time to vaccinate! It’s time to defeat misinformation.

Monica Levi, SBIm

Unlike vaccines, covid-19 has already been responsible for the death of 2,933 people between the ages of 10 and 19, according to data from civil registry offices collected yesterday (27) on the covid transparency portal.

The disease, by the way, has become the main cause of natural death for this age group in the country.

Indigenous child of the Poty ethnicity, aged 9, was one of the first children to receive the vaccine in SP Image: SUAMY BEYDOUN/AGIF/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Among adults, proven safety

With regard to vaccination including all age groups, the monitoring of adverse events also continues to point to great safety of all immunizers used in Brazil.

Until March 12, 142,401 adverse events were reported to the ministry, with more than 90% (130,400) considered non-serious. There were also 26,315 immunization errors.

A serious adverse event is any event that requires hospitalization and that has at least one of these items:

Risk of death or demand for immediate clinical intervention to avoid death;

Significant dysfunction and/or permanent disability;

Congenital anomaly;

Death.

In proportional terms, the elderly suffer the most from adverse effects:

Orange: CoronaVac; blue: AstraZeneca; green: Jansen; purple: Pfizer Image: Reproduction/Bulletin

According to reports from surveillance departments, only 4.1 doses in every 100,000 administered have serious adverse events.

As it has done in past bulletins, the ministry compares the risk of having an adverse event with that of being hospitalized with a serious illness or dying from Covid-19. Until April 2, the bulletin recalls, there were 3,074,283 hospitalizations for SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and 660,000 deaths confirmed by covid-19 in Brazil.

According to the report, 1.4% of the Brazilian population (or 1,451 per 100,000 inhabitants) were hospitalized or died from SARS between 2020 and April 2022. In the same period, mortality from covid-19 was 311.7 per 100,000 inhabitants. The data indicate that the chance of being hospitalized for SARS is 354 times greater than that of suffering an adverse event from the vaccine. The chance of dying from covid-19 is 76 times greater.