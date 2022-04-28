Debanhi Escobar: The monstrous and mysterious murder that shakes Mexico

Just over three weeks ago, the Mexico find yourself dealing with a monstrous murder, mysterious and that serves as perfect portrait to denounce violence against women in one of the nations with the highest crime rates on the planet. The victim is called I washed Escobaran 18-year-old college student, and the circumstances of her death are terrifyingthe result of a succession of abuses and harassmentalthough not known the author of femicide.

The tragic story of Debanhi begins on the night of april 8. She left home in Monterreycapital of the state of Nuevo Leonto go to a party in a kind of place in a nearby village, called General Escobedo. Images from the place show that Debanhi would have been involved in a little mess with some friends, since one of the young women would have given a hair pull in it of outside of the enclosure.

Because of this, these friends and other friends would have called a “trustworthy” taxi driver to take her home mid-morning of the 9th of April. The 47-year-old man, identified as Juan David Cuellarnicknamed Jesus, showed up at the party and took Debanhi away. Investigators refute the information and say that the driver would have been triggered for one application.

Minutes later, on the road that connects the two places, the taxi driver would have dropped the young university student in shoulder, in the middle of nowhere. He came back later, after leaving herand took a photo of Debanhi looking at the track, as if waiting for a vehicle to hitchhike. He says that it was she who asked to come down there, without giving reason. Your father, Mario Escobarstates that the daughter was harassed per cuéllar and that’s why would have gone down of the vehicle, even if do not present the proof for such an accusation.

From there, the story that is already mysterious and confusedgains contours surreal. Debanhi walked to a cargo transport company installed in the region, entered in the courtyard and, presumably, went to ask for help. The firm’s security cameras registered your entry. just that did not register the exit.

that was the last clue that the police had after scouring the entire perimeter where the girl was last seen. Until on the 21st, employees of a motel what remains next to the carrier is that had already been searched by the authorities, called the security agents to inform them that a strong smell of rot get out of cistern of the establishment. Police went to investigate and found the body from Debanhi, fully decomposedso that it could only be recognized by the clothes and fur crucifix that she wore around her neck.

everything is getting getting worse when they are observed the attitudes those in charge of investigations and promoters of the Public Prosecutor’s Office Nuevo Leon. Since the disappearance, the taxi driver who took over have dropped her was not arrested. Forensic forensics showed that the victim had a serious injury to the skull is that would not have died by drowning, since there was no water in the lungs. However, the prosecutor responsible for the MP in Nuevo León, Gustavo Adolfo Guerrero Guitérrezconsidered that the young possibly would have accidentally fallen in the compartment used to store water, even if it was necessaryto climb into a wall of more than one meter. He also said that this type of situation, involving disappearance of young womenIt’s ordinary and fruit of “Girls Rebellion”which generated a wave of rejection on the part of feminist organizations in the country.

Police also revealed that the transport company Debanhi entered would have given an excuse” unlikely for the lack of images that would correspond at departure time of the student, even if without revealing the justificationWhat makes difficult understand the dynamics of the facts until the corpse was found in the cistern.

The case follows a mistery and strongly reignited the debate on violence against women in one of the countries with more femicides of the world. In Mexico, annually, More than 3,000 women are murdered and the state where Debanhi lived, the New Leonis what registers the highest percentage of cases.