Dengue cases grow 122% in Maceió; see neighborhoods with higher rates of the disease | alagoas

New balance released this Monday (25) by the Municipal Health Department of Maceió points to an increase of 122.12% in reported cases of dengue from the beginning of January to April 16, compared to the same period last year.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

The document also shows a 171.4% increase in reported cases of Zika and 63.6% of chikungunya. All three diseases are transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

The three neighborhoods with the highest rates of dengue per 100,000 inhabitants are: Pajuçara (139.89), Guaxuma (107.48) and Pontal da Barra (75.35).

Regarding the types of mosquito breeding sites, the survey shows that more than half (55.6%) are tanks, followed by basins (37%), plant pots and dishes (36%), barrels (24%), containers plastics (15%), cans (15%), water tanks on the floor (8.3%), disposable cups (8%), buckets (4.5%), plastics (11%) and pots and styrofoam ( 6%).

The coordinator of Aedes aegypti Control in Maceió, Erivaldo Raimundo, even with the daily work of endemic agents, it is necessary for the city’s residents to help in the fight against the dengue mosquito.

“Actions have been carried out in all neighborhoods of Maceió to reduce the proliferation of the transmission vector of dengue, chikungunya and zika. These are activities to provide guidance to the population, tracking of risk locations, treatment with insecticides, among others. collaboration of the population so that everyone stays tuned in their homes and each one does their part and, only in this way, we will be able to reduce and even zero the number of cases in Maceió”, he said.

The SMS General Epidemiology Coordination receives calls at the number of Dial Dengue, 3312-5495, for complaints about areas with potential for mosquito proliferation and guidance on how to act in the fight against the transmitter of the three diseases.

It is necessary to wash animal feed and water pots

Agents to combat endemic diseases of the Health Department of Maceió (SMS) identified outbreaks of the Aedes aegypti mosquito in the Vera Arruda corridor, in Jatiúca. Larvae were found in improvised feeders and drinkers installed on site to feed abandoned cats and dogs.

The manager of Diseases Transmitted by Vectors and Venomous Animals, Carmem Samico, explains that it is not forbidden to put food and water in receptacles for abandoned animals, but it is necessary to always check and clean these deposits because of the risk of mosquito proliferation.

“The initiative of the population to place feeders and drinkers for dogs and cats on public roads is commendable so that these animals do not go hungry or thirsty. However, frequent maintenance is required. These deposits need to be washed every week. Otherwise, with this frequency of rain that we are having, they invariably become mosquito foci. So that animal feeding does not become a public health problem, it is necessary that the deposits be cleaned”, he warns.

Evolution of dengue, zika and chikungunya cases in Maceió

2022 – 251 cases reported, with 197 confirmed

2021 – 113 reported cases

2022 – 19 cases reported, of which 8 confirmed

2021 – 7 reported cases

2022 – 18 cases reported, 8 of which confirmed

2021 – 9 reported cases