Discover how to deflate the body with these 4 tips!

Jenni Smith 2 days ago Health Comments Off on Discover how to deflate the body with these 4 tips! 6 Views

What will you know!


Vila Velha – ES, April 27, 2022, by Gabriel Borba – Swelling is very common and can be caused by a variety of factors. But luckily, there are many simple ways you can use to quickly beat bloating. Thus, today, in the session Home and Recipeswe separate some useful tips for you to deflate the body.

At first, staying hydrated is the main factor if you are trying to deflate. In this sense, drinking water regularly can prevent fluid retention caused by dehydration, in addition to preventing constipation.


But besides drinking water, there are other simple and practical strategies you can use to deflate your body. That way, if you incorporate them into your routine, you can easily get rid of that annoying swelling. Check out!


Discover how to deflate the body with these 4 tips! - photo: Canva
How to deflate the body

Eat an anti-inflammatory diet

First, according to an article from Tua Saúde published in 2021 and reviewed by Tatiana Zanin, you should give preference to natural and anti-inflammatory foods. In this sense, you can include the following foods in your meals:

  • Saffron;
  • Lower leg;
  • Garlic;
  • Tuna fish;
  • Sardine;
  • Salmon;
  • Orange;
  • Acerola;
  • Almonds;
  • Peanut;
  • Coconut oil;
  • Olive oil.

less sodium

In principle, sodium is a mineral that plays a key role in the body. However, eating foods high in sodium can cause your body to retain more water, thereby increasing bloating. Therefore, reduce your intake of these foods It’s a simple way to deflate the body.

Discover how to deflate the body with these 4 tips! - photo: Canva
use probiotics

First of all, probiotics are a type of beneficial bacteria found in your digestive tract. As such, these bacteria have been linked to a long list of health benefits, ranging from weight loss to improved immune function.

Watch out for food intolerances

First and foremost, it is important that you are aware of any types of allergies or intolerances you may have, as they can contribute to bloating. THE Lactose intolerance – the inability to digest the natural sugar found in milk – can cause symptoms like bloating, gas and stomach pain, for example.

