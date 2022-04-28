Europe will achieve gas independence from Russia ‘forever’ soon, says European Commission president | World

“The movement made by Russia today is against itself. We have been working for months to reduce this dependence (on Russian gas) and now this effort is paying off. We have already managed to reduce the flow of gas coming from Russia… and we will be able to stay independent of fossil fuels much faster. And that independence will be for real and forever”, he declared. “The era of Russian fossil fuels is coming to an end.”

About 40% of the gas consumed in Europe comes from Russia through pipelines that pass through countries such as Poland and Bulgaria.

The president of the European Commission, which is the executive arm of the European Union, also said that it is already working to minimize the impact of the cut made by Gazprom on consumers. Among other functions, gas serves to provide heating to homes and commercial and government facilities in European countries.

Earlier, she called the measure blackmail on Moscow’s part. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied the allegation and claimed that Russia is a “reliable energy supplier”.

However, von der Leyen said that Wednesday’s cut shows just the opposite.

Effects of the cut for Europe

Announced on Tuesday night (26) by Russia, the suspension of gas for Poland and Bulgaria also has important and worrying consequences for the whole of Europe.

Gazprom is responsible for 40% of Europe’s gas supply, which arrives through pipelines built by the former Soviet Union in the 1970s. Moscow has already threatened further cuts.

In addition, the gas pipelines through which the gas supplied by Russia to Germany, Hungary and Serbia passes through Poland and Bulgaria. Moscow has already threatened to immediately cut off supplies through these pipelines if it discovers that the gas there is being illegally diverted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand that payment for gas be in rubles is the main response to Western sanctions on Russia, which include freezing billions of dollars in Russian goods and assets.

Putin says the sanctions are a declaration of economic war by the West, and so he promised answers. The cut this Wednesday (27) is one of the toughest acts in the gas market since the construction of the gas pipelines.

And the measure, like the war in Ukraine, comes at a time when Europe was starting to discuss alternatives to dependence on Russian gas, something the United States was constantly criticizing, especially Germany.