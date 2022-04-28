games for less than R$ 100 in “Unmissable Offers”

Since last Wednesday (27) on the PS Store, the “Unmissable Offers” action has special discounts on full games, expansions and deluxe sets. In all, there are more than 700 items for PS4 and PS5, with availability until May 11.

Bargains include the PS4 and PS5 versions of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Ghostrunner, which can be purchased for up to 75% off. In addition, fans of the sports scene can enjoy Madden NFL 22 in Sony’s new generation, while action enthusiasts are treated to Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition and Titanfall 2 at prices well below the table.

See below ten “Unmissable Offers” games for you to get for up to R$100:

Madden NFL 22 (PS5) — from BRL 338.90 to BRL 94.89

Star Wars JEDI: Fallen Order (PS4 and PS5) – from R$238.90 to R$59.72

Need For Speed ​​Heat Deluxe Edition (PS4) — from R$278.99 to R$55.79

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (PS5) — from R$164.90 to R$82.45

Far Cry 5 (PS4) – from BRL 198.90 to BRL 49.72

Middle Earth: Shadow of War (PS4) — from R$179.50 to R$26.92

Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS4 and PS5) – from R$279.90 to R$83.97

The Sinking City (PS4) – from R$249.50 to R$49.90

Titanfall 2 Standard Edition (PS4) – from R$99.50 to R$19.90

Ghostrunner (PS4 and PS5) — from R$149.50 to R$52.32

Click here to check out all the offers from the “Unmissable Offers” promotion on the PS Store.

“Golden Week” on the PS Store

Along with the promotion “Unmissable Offers”, Sony released a new wave of offers on the PS Store, with a focus on Asian games. More than 400 products are in effect during “Golden Week”, which has rebates of up to 75% of their original values. Click here to check all the news.