“Golden Week” brings deals of up to 75% on AAA games

The “Golden Week” promotion arrived this Wednesday (27) at the PS Store, with discounts of up to 75% on numerous products. The action will expire on May 11, and those interested will be able to purchase AAA games of various categories, expansion content and much more at special prices, especially titles from oriental studios.

The news is on account of games like Lost Judgment, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… and Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition, which are available at discounts of up to 50%. In addition, the under R$100 games section offers opportunities such as Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood, Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle, Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition and others at lower prices.

Check out some interesting “Golden Week” games available on the PS Store below:

Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4) — from R$249.90 to R$37.48

Lost Judgment (PS4 and PS5) – from R$299.90 to R$149.95

Guilty Gear Strive (PS4 and PS5) – from R$299.90 to R$194.93

Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition (PS4) — from R$291.50 to R$87.45

Resident Evil 2 (PS4) – from R$199.50 to R$79.80

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… (PS4) — from BRL 249.90 to BRL 124.95

Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition (PS4 and PS5) – from R$379.50 to R$189.75

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition (PS4 and PS5) – from R$289.90 to R$115.96

Fairy Tail (PS4) — from BRL 249.90 to BRL 164.93

Resident Evil Village Deluxe Version (PS4 and PS5) — from R$299 to R$179.40

To check out the other highlights of “Golden Week”, simply head over to the official PS Store Deals page.

“Unmissable Deals” on the PS Store

Until May 11, PS4 and PS5 players can enjoy discounts of up to 80% on deluxe packs, expansions and full games in the “Unmissable Offers” sale. Opportunities include franchises like Far Cry, Call of Duty and Assassin’s Creed, as well as more recent games like Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition and The Ascent. Click here to see all the offers!