Guterres arrives in Kiev to meet Zelensky

UN Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Kiev on Wednesday on a peacekeeping mission to meet with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky tomorrow, after visiting Russia yesterday “for logistical reasons”, despite the order of visits was not to the Ukrainian representative’s liking.

“The order of the visits was a matter of logistics. The letters were sent to the two governments from New York; Russia responded before and when it arrived from Ukraine, this visit was scheduled”, explained to Efe Agency, Saviano Andreu, spokesman voice of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha), the humanitarian arm of the United Nations.

Guterres entered Ukraine this morning via the Polish border and continued his journey to the capital, Kiev, by car, escorted by UN security and Ukrainian military personnel, as EFE was able to verify.

On his journey to Kiev, the UN chief made a stop along the way at a gas station in Wog, a municipality located about 150 kilometers from Lviv, as well as a second stop in Zhytomyr, about 140 kilometers from Kiev. .

In addition to Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Guterres will also meet with UN agency officials to discuss “how to optimize humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine”, although, for now, it has not been revealed where the visit will take place. to the ground.

There was no communication between the UN and the Ukrainian government following Zelensky’s complaint about the first visit to Moscow. The head of the Ukrainian government recalled that it was his country that was receiving the attack and considered that it was not fair for Guterres to meet Putin first.

The Ocha spokesperson explained to EFE that his trip to the two countries is “a mission of peace”. The UN, he said, is working so that “the terror and horror in the areas that are being bombed ends as quickly as possible” and so that “humanitarian aid can reach the people who need it.”

“There are many parts of Ukraine that we cannot reach, for example Mariupol or Kherson. It is urgent that an agreement is reached with humanitarian corridors and that people in need can be evacuated,” the spokesman added.

“The war has caused a number of deaths, displaced people and an unimaginable level of human suffering. We have 25% of the population of Ukraine that needs humanitarian aid because of the war”, added Saviano Abreu.

Following the “Moscow agreements”, he said, the UN is already preparing and coordinating so that these evacuations and the entry of humanitarian food are possible and take place as soon as possible, and he hopes they can bear fruit after the meetings that will take place. tomorrow in Ukraine.

This is Guterres’ first trip to the two war-torn countries since mid-February, when Russia launched its troops into eastern and northern Ukraine, triggering the biggest refugee movement in Europe in decades.

The UN as a whole was questioned during the war in Ukraine for its inability to stop it or even to reach a truce or an agreement for “humanitarian corridors”, mainly due to the veto power that Russia has in the Security Council as one of the its permanent members.