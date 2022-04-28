Health and education workers do first aid training | News | Government and Administration

Municipal School of Administration should repeat action in November for other professionals in Anápolis City Hall

Health and education professionals in the municipality started, last week, a first aid training in the mini-auditorium of Parque Ipiranga. “The intention is for these people to be aware of how to help save a life”, said the general coordinator of the Municipal Administration School (EAM), Emanuela Selestino Almeida Ramos, from the Municipal Department of Government and Human Resources. The action, which will take place this Tuesday, 26, and Thursday, 28, should be repeated in November with more servers from the Anápolis City Hall.

The speaker and nurse at the Emergency Education Center (NEU) of the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu), Alessandro Rodrigues de Moraes, explained that the importance of this initiative is to give the first care to the patient in all situations. “The person who has direct contact with the public, as is the case in the areas of health and education, must know how to identify the problem and provide the necessary help until the vehicle arrives. Providing basic life support is everyone’s responsibility.”

“I’ve been through situations such as choking students, epilepsy in the classroom, syncope or stressful situations, in which it was necessary to use first aid techniques”, reported physical education teacher Alex Neiva Pereira da Silva, 40 years old. . He said that despite already having this course in its curriculum, it is never too much to reinforce knowledge, and that “the feeling is that management really cares about the servers, from the moment we see training of this quality.”

Ildeci Rodrigues Madureira, 69, manager of the Municipal Health Department, stated that this is a very good complement for professionals in her area. “What we are learning here has been very useful, as it is a little more in-depth knowledge of how to help. This is what we apply in our life and in our work,” he concluded.