Influenza vaccination in Mogi das Cruzes advances to other target audiences on Saturday

Next Saturday (30), the Municipal Health Department of Mogi das Cruzes promotes, from 8 am to 5 pm, the D-Day of the National Vaccination Campaign against influenza and measles.

In addition to serving elderly people aged 60 and over and health professionals, immunization against influenza will be expanded to pregnant and postpartum women (women up to 45 days after childbirth); and children from 6 months to 4 years and 11 months.

During D-Day of vaccination, all adults will also be able to receive the 4th dose against Covid-19 or any other that may be overdue.

The measles vaccine (MRS – measles, mumps, rubella) will be exclusively intended for children aged 6 months to 4 years and 11 months (regardless of previous vaccination status) and for health workers, to update the 1st or 2nd dose, if necessary.

Immunization will be carried out at all Health Posts, units of the Family Health Strategy (ESF), Unica de Jundiapeba and PACS Nova Jundiapeba. The Pro-Hiper drive-thru will work from 9 am to 4 pm only for adult audiences.

In all cases, it is mandatory to present a personal identification document and, for health workers, pregnant and postpartum women, also proof of their condition and routine vaccination booklet. Children must come with a routine vaccination booklet. Vaccination against Covid-19 requires presentation of CPF and vaccination card of previous doses, if any.

Elderly and Health Professionals

Until this Friday (29), flu vaccination for the elderly and health professionals continues to be available on demand at health units, from 9 am to 4 pm, and at the Pró-Hiper drive, from 9:30 am to 3 pm. People over 60 years old can also receive the application of the fourth dose of the immunizer against Covid-19, if the third has been applied for at least four months.

Covid-19

The online system is exclusively intended for scheduling doses against Covid-19 for children, adolescents and adults. Interested parties should access the site and select the desired option. Anyone who has any questions can call 160.

