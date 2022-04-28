Justice orders state-administered hospital to serve health plan patients in Cáceres | Cáceres News

The 4th Civil Court of Cáceres, 220 km from Cuiabá, determined that Hospital São Luiz should reserve a separate wing for the care of clients of a health plan that operates in the western region of the state. Currently, the unit is operated by the government of Mato Grosso, after an administrative requisition for the building and equipment.

Judge Henriqueta Fernanda Chaves Alencar Ferreira Lima determined that the state reserve a ward for care for at least six months (180 days). In the decision, it determines that there should be a division of the physical space for care separately from users of the Unified Health System (SUS).

The State Department of Health (SES) is still studying the decision and has not yet issued a position.

The Justice determined that the cooperating, accredited or contracted doctors must continue to attend on site. According to her, more than 40,000 people who live in the western region depend on the health plan and on urgent and emergency care at the hospital unit.

Judge determined the deadline of 48 hours to comply with the decision.

In this 180-day period, the health plan must allow for a gradual change in the physical service network, without harming users.

administrative request

The government of Mato Grosso announced, in an extra edition of the Official Gazette on March 28, the administrative request of Hospital São Luiz. The state even announced 100% service by the SUS.

Pró-Saúde, which manages the unit, informed through a note that it was surprised by the decree and that it will take appropriate measures to reverse the effects.

The unit, which until then was contracted by the SES, threatened to close its doors and was not complying with the established with the SUS.